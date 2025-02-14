Patrick Reed showered in beer after hole-in-one on party hole at LIV Golf Adelaide

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Patrick Reed had a moment to remember on Friday as he hit a hole-in-one on the famed party hole at the LIV Golf Adelaide event in Australia.

On just his second hole of the day, the 2018 Masters champion teed off at the 12th – renowned for its raucous atmosphere and wild celebrations – with his ball eventually rolling into the cup.

Reed raised his arms aloft in celebration as the crowd went wild, with a large number of them throwing their beverage cups onto the course, showering Reed and the rest of his competitors in beer.

“Patrick Reed, you little beauty,” the commentators said on the official broadcast.

The 34-year-old jogged down the fairway to the green, milking applause from the crowd and throwing his hands up as he high-fived his 4Aces GC teammates.

That moment was the highlight of Reed’s opening round at The Grange Golf Club though, as he finished the day with a one-over 73 and tied for 37th through 18 holes.

Aside from the hole-in-one, Reed carded two birdies and five bogeys as he struggled for consistency.

England’s Sam Horsfield ended the opening round with a one-shot lead after carding a six-under 66, a brilliant round which included six birdies and nothing over par.

The 28-year-old sits one shot ahead Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz, with Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Abraham Ancer a further shot behind.

Ripper GC – the all-Australian team made up of Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith and Matt Jones – failed to feed off the home crowd in Adelaide, with their combined score leaving the team tied-ninth after the opening round, 11 shots off Torque GC in first.

