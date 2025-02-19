‘Emotional’ Tiger Woods returns to golf following the death of his mother as Jupiter Links suffer TGL loss

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Tiger Woods made his return to competition on Tuesday, two weeks after the death of his mother, as Jupiter Links Golf Club lost 10-3 to New York Golf Club in the TGL.

The 15-time major winner, who founded the part-virtual league alongside Rory McIlroy, walked out alongside 16-year-old son Charlie before the event at SoFi Center, where Kultida Woods last watched her son play on January 27.

Woods withdrew from the Genesis Invitational last week, telling ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt ahead of Tuesday’s TGL event that he was still working through his emotions.

“It’s a process,” he said. “This was the last time she ever watched me play, so it was a bit emotional coming in here tonight.

“(Teammates) Kis (Kevin Kisner) and TK (Tom Kim), they gave me huge hugs.”

Woods also reflected on his mother’s support for his career in golf: “She was a hard lady. Very disciplined, very hard. She was very direct about her feelings, her emotions – she’d let you know either way.

“But she was always so supportive of me going out there and playing. It was incredible.”

Jupiter struggled on Tuesday, with New York picking up three points on the first three holes – more than the team had managed across its first two matches combined.

From then onwards, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young never looked back, stretching New York’s lead to 8-0 after eight holes as the likes of New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Yankees legend CC Sabathia watched on from the stands.

The 9th and 10th holes saw Jupiter pull back three points, but a mix-up for Woods on hole 13 summed up the team’s game.

After a tee shot left Woods 199 yards from the hole, caddie Rob McNamara told him “99,” dropping the first number as is often the case when caddies feel the yardage is obvious.

Woods then proceeded to choose a wedge and hit his next shot 99 yards – 100 shy of the target – prompting Kisner and Kim to drop to the floor in fits of laughter.

“I heard 99 yards, and so I went out there and hit it 100 yards,” smiled Woods afterwards. “One of the most embarrassing moments in my golfing career just happened!”

It is not likely to get any easier for Jupiter in its next event, with the team set to face The Bay Golf Club, which is unbeaten and leads the league, on February 25.

New York is next in action against Los Angeles on February 24.

