Victor Wembanyama expected to miss rest of NBA season with shoulder injury

(CNN) — San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss the rest of the NBA season with a shoulder injury, the team announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, a form of a blood clot, in his right shoulder, according to the Spurs.

“The condition was discovered when Wembanyama returned to San Antonio following the All-Star Game in San Francisco. Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season,” San Antonio said in its statement.

The reigning Rookie of the Year was having another impressive season and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

The Spurs center has averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists throughout the 2024-25 NBA season.

The 2023 first overall pick scored a career-high 50 points against the Washington Wizards in November 2024. The Frenchman became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to achieve the feat at an age bettered only by Devin Booker, LeBron James and Brandon Jennings, who is the record holder at 20 years and 52 days.

Wembanyama was also considered a frontrunner for the Defensive Player of the Year award prior to this injury, averaging 3.8 blocks and 1.1 steals. However, the Spurs big man will now be ineligible for the award having not completed the required 65 games.

