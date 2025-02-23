Alex Rodriguez banks in half-court shot to win $10,000 for Bucknell University student

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez nailed a half-court basket to win $10,000 for a Bucknell University student Sunday.

The shot came during halftime of Bucknell’s 84-53 win against Army at Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

Afterward, the student, Owen Garwood, told Rodriguez that he’s going to use the money to help his parents pay for his tuition.

The three-time Most Valuable Player was on campus, along with his Jump co-founders, Marc Lore and Jordy Leiser, both of whom are Bucknell graduates, to speak on a panel regarding entrepreneurship prior to the game.

The school has been using the Jump mobile ticketing platform this season.

Bucknell said Jump has been sponsoring contests all season where a student can win $10,000 if the individual can make a layup, a free throw, a three-pointer and a half-court shot in 30 seconds. No student has won the contest.

Rodriguez and Lore decided to compete on behalf of a student, the school said.

