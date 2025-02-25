WNBA all-time leading scorer Diana Taurasi announces retirement from basketball

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Women’s basketball legend Diana Taurasi announced her retirement Tuesday after more than 20 years in the WNBA.

Widely recognized as one of the greatest players of all time, the 42-year-old spent her entire career with the Phoenix Mercury, helping the team to all three of its WNBA championships in 2007, 2009 and 2014.

Taurasi is the league’s all-time leading scorer with 10,646 points, almost 3,000 more than second-place Tina Charles.

In addition to her success with the Mercury, Taurasi was a member of the US women’s national basketball teams which won six out of six Olympic gold medals between 2004 and 2024, meaning she has more gold medals than any other basketball player in Olympic history. She also competed in Europe for Dynamo Moscow, Spartak Moscow, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and UMMC Ekaterinburg, winning six EuroLeague titles.

Taurasi usually starts working out four months prior to the beginning of the team’s training camp, but last month she came to the realization it was time to walk away from the game she loves.

“Mentally and physically, I’m just full,” Taurasi said in an exclusive Time interview. “That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full and I’m happy.”

After leading UConn to three consecutive NCAA championships, the California native was selected by Phoenix with the first pick of the 2004 WNBA draft. She received the league’s Rookie of the Year award in her debut season, with the following year seeing her named to the All-Star team for the first time of 11 selections.

As for whether she considers herself the greatest of all time, Taurasi said, “I have a resume. It’s not up to me to grade it.”

She continued: “My scoring record, or the six gold medals, someone’s going to come around that has the same hunger, the same addiction to basketball, and put those records in a different way, a different name.

“That’s what sports is all about. That’s going to be fun to watch. Hopefully not soon.”

She had arguably her best season in 2009, when she was named WNBA regular season MVP and Finals MVP as she led the league in points and the Mercury won the championship, becoming only the second player after Cynthia Cooper-Dyke to achieve all four honors in the same season.

“Diana is the greatest to have ever played the game. I’ve been a fan of her my entire life, she is the ultimate leader and teammate,” Mercury owner Mat Ishbia said in a statement. “She’s had an incredible impact on our franchise, our community and the game of basketball. Her name is synonymous with the Phoenix Mercury and she will forever be part of our family.”

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert added: “On behalf of the WNBA family, I thank Diana for everything that she has brought to the WNBA – her passion, her charisma and, most of all, her relentless dedication to the game.

“She leaves a lasting legacy and the future of the WNBA is in a great position because of her impact, that will be felt for generations to come.”

Taurasi had been mulling over the decision to retire for some time, having given an emotional address to Phoenix fans from the court in September following her final regular-season game of 2024.

“I want to thank every single coach, every single player, every single person that’s put on a WNBA jersey because it takes a village and our league is about uplifting each other and, in return, to see where we are now, 28 years later, for the ones who played before, this league is where it is now, we’re thankful for you guys, and we’re thankful for the next generation,” she said. “If it is the last time, it felt like the first time.”

