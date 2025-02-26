Lionel Messi fined for grabbing the neck of an opposition coach

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Lionel Messi has been fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Soccer after grabbing the neck of an opposition coach.

At the end of the game between Inter Miami and New York City FC on Saturday, Messi put a hand on the back of NYCFC assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy’s neck as he walked off the field.

Moments before, the reigning league MVP had been given a yellow card after a heated exchange with the referee.

“The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi an undisclosed amount for violating the hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent policy following the conclusion of Inter Miami’s match against New York City FC on February 22,” said a statement from the league on Tuesday.

Messi’s teammate Luis Suárez was also fined an undisclosed amount for a similar gesture in the game, grabbing the back of NYCFC defender Birk Risa’s neck at the end of the first half.

CNN has contacted Inter Miami for comment on the fines.

The match, which was the teams’ first of the MLS season, ended 2-2 after Telasco Segovia scored a stoppage-time equalizer for Miami.

Inter Miami had been reduced to 10 players midway through the first half when scorer Tomás Avilés was adjudged to have fouled Alonso Martínez in front of goal, despite appearing to win the ball.

After goals from Mitja Ilenič and Martínez had given NYCFC a 2-1 lead, Miami managed to salvage a draw when Messi, who had two assists in the game, put Segovia through on goal, allowing the midfielder to chip the ball into the net.

Miami was also in action in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Tuesday, defeating Sporting Kansas City 3-1 and progressing to the round of 16 thanks to goals from Messi, Suárez and Tadeo Allende.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.