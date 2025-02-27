USWNT falls to first loss in a year with SheBelieves Cup defeat against Japan

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — The US Women’s National Team’s 18-match unbeaten run under coach Emma Hayes came to an end on Thursday with a 2-1 defeat to Japan in the SheBelieves Cup.

The US was looking to win a sixth-straight SheBelieves Cup title at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, but goals from Yūka Momiki and Tōko Koga at the start of each half saw Japan lift the trophy for the first time.

It was also a first victory over the US for the Nadeshiko in 14 matches, according to the Associated Press – a winless run stretching back to 2012.

The match got off to the perfect start for Japan when Momiki got behind the US defense and scored after just 93 seconds, stunning the 17,000-strong home crowd.

The US responded about 10 minutes later as Ally Sentnor, who had scored a wonderful goal against Colombia earlier in the competition, gathered the ball on the edge of Japan’s box and equalized with a composed finish.

Both teams had shooting opportunities later in the first half, but it wasn’t until five minutes after half-time that the game saw its next goal. After Jane Campbell had saved Yui Hasegawa’s well-struck free-kick, Koga pounced on the rebound to put Japan 2-1 ahead with plenty of the match still to play.

The inexperienced US side, however, couldn’t find a way back into the contest, falling to a rare defeat under Hayes despite late chances for Jaedyn Shaw and Tierna Davidson.

Since its first game under Hayes in June last year, the US has won Olympic gold in Paris last summer and was looking to win an eighth SheBelieves Cup title in 10 editions over Japan, Colombia and Australia, despite a number of player absences.

With Japan boasting a superior goal difference, Thursday’s game was a must-win contest for the US after both teams had beaten Colombia and Australia earlier in the tournament.

“They (Japan) were at a higher level to us throughout the whole evening,” Hayes said on TNT Sports after the match, adding: “We are where we are through the choice to develop players and I think we’re better off as a result of this experience. I can see where the gaps are and put us in a position to say, ‘Okay, these players are ready for later.’”

Of the US starting lineup against Japan, five players had made 10 or fewer appearances for the team, including goalscorer Sentnor.

“I’m not going to sit here and say I like losing, I don’t … but, like I said, there’s no disgrace to be beaten by a team that have probably between them got about 800 caps,” said Hayes, whose record with the US now stands at 15 wins, two draws and one defeat.

The US next faces Brazil in back-to-back friendlies on April 5 and 9.

In Thursday’s other SheBelieves Cup game, Colombia, making its debut in the competition, defeated Australia 2-1 to finish third, a place above the winless Matildas.

