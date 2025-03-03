US tennis star Emma Navarro joins exclusive club after winning flawless final 6-0, 6-0

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — American tennis star Emma Navarro produced a flawless performance in the WTA 500 Mérida Open Akron final on Sunday, beating Colombian qualifier Emiliana Arango 6-0, 6-0.

It took just 55-minutes for Navarro to wrap up the match against her exhausted opponent, who is likely to break into the world top 100 after her best run at a WTA tournament.

Such a perfect display is so rare that Navarro has become just the fifth player since 2000 to win a WTA final without losing a game – the last time it happened was in 2021, when Iga Świątek beat Karolína Plíšková in Rome, Italy.

The win in Mexico is Navarro’s second title of her career and capped off an impressive tournament in which she didn’t drop a single set.

“I’m pretty excited. The vibes are really good around here,” the 23-year-old said in an Instagram video posted by the WTA after the final.

Navarro, the daughter of a billionaire, has been cementing herself as a serious contender on tour for the last couple of years and is now the world No. 10 – the American is also her nation’s 4th highest ranked female player.

Navarro’s rise, though, should come as no surprise after she enjoyed a successful college career at Virginia, becoming the 2021 NCAA champion in her freshman year – a result which then qualified her for the US Open main draw, where she lost in the first round.

She decided to turn her full attention to professional tennis in 2022 and reached the US Open semifinal last year. She also reached the quarterfinals of last year’s Wimbledon and this year’s Australian Open.

It was also a successful weekend for another American tennis star, and yet another daughter of a billionaire, Jessica Pegula.

The 31-year-old beat fellow American McCartney Kessler 7-5, 6-2 to win the ATX Open title in Austin on Sunday.

According to the WTA, it was the first All-American final on US soil since Sloane Stephens beat Madison Keys in the 2017 US Open final.

It was also the seventh Hologic WTA Tour singles title of Pegula’s career and her first of the 2025 season, which is showing a lot of promise for American tennis so far.

