Nikola Jokić records first 30-20-20 triple-double in NBA history in Denver Nuggets overtime win over Phoenix Suns

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — Nikola Jokić is putting together a season for the ages, and on Friday night the Denver Nuggets star put on another show.

The three-time MVP recorded the first ever triple-double of at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in NBA history as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Phoenix Suns 149-141 in overtime at the Ball Arena.

Jokić finished with an extraordinary 31 points, 21 rebounds and a career-high 22 assists in the win to further cement himself as one of the frontrunners for the MVP award.

The historic night almost didn’t come to be though after the Nuggets nearly blew a 21-point third quarter lead.

The Suns fought back, and the game was tied at 122-122 in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, but Jokić made a quick pass to a wide-open Christian Braun who knocked down a three-pointer from the top of the key with 1.4 seconds left, sending the fans at Ball Arena into a frenzy.

Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer called a timeout after the three-pointer as Phoenix looked to complete a 20-plus point comeback for a second straight game – the Suns overcame a 23-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

After the timeout, Royce O’Neale got the inbound pass to Devin Booker, who drew the double-team, leaving a wide-open Kevin Durant to hit the three-pointer from the corner to tie the game at 125-125 and force overtime.

Jokić took over in overtime, scoring and assisting in seven of the Nuggets’ eight field goals.

After the game though the Serbian star said he was more focused on getting rest ahead of Denver’s next game rather than basking in his latest achievement.

“It’s going to be nice to go when I finish my career, (sit) on my couch, and think I had a really good game,” Jokić cheekily told the ESPN broadcast about his historic night. “Right now, we have a back-to-back in three days so I’m thinking like how to get rest and recover myself.”

Denver will return to the court on Sunday, as they play the Oklahoma City Thunder for a key two-game set on back-to-back nights.

“Nikola Jokić is one of one. I mean, the first player to ever have a 30, 20, and 20 game. I can’t describe him, so don’t ask me to,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game.

“The guy is just an incredible player, and when you are one of one in this league and the tremendous history of this league, that says a lot. And there’s a lot of good players in this league, but Nikola in my opinion is just in a class all by himself.”

To put his night into perspective, per OptaSTATS, Jokić had a triple-double in each half of the game with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in the first 26:30, and 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the last 26:30. It was the first time anyone in the league has posted a stat line like that. His 22 assists also broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 21 for the most by a center in a single game.

On Friday, Jokić entered averaging a career-high 28.8 points and 10.4 assists per game, while ranking third in rebounds with 12.8.

“I had no idea he had 30-20-20 and I had no idea he was the first to do it,” Malone added. “I think I heard Nikola saying to Russ, ‘You didn’t get 30-20-20 before?’”

The Nuggets sit in third place in the Western Conference standings and are locked in a tight battle for second with the streaking Los Angeles Lakers, among others.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.