Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett becomes highest paid non-quarterback after signing 4-year contract extension

(CNN) — Cleveland Browns superstar defensive end Myles Garrett is staying in “The Land” after all.

Sunday, the Browns and the four-time All-Pro agreed to a four-year contract extension through the 2030 season, Cleveland announced.

The deal is worth $40 million a year, including $123.5 million guaranteed, sources with knowledge of the deal told CNN, making Garrett the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the terms of the extension.

Cleveland drafted Garrett out of Texas A&M with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and since then, the dominant edge rusher has been a force on the field.

In eight seasons, Garrett has 102.5 career sacks, the most in franchise history, and the second most in the NFL since 2017.

However, prior to the deal, all wasn’t well for the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.

The Browns have made the playoffs just twice – in 2020 and 2023 – during Garrett’s time in Cleveland. Last season, the Browns finished with 3 wins and 14 losses.

Despite the dismal record, Garrett had 14 sacks, which was second most in the league, and an NFL-best 22 tackles for loss last year.

In February, Garrett requested a trade out of Cleveland, citing his desire to win a Super Bowl.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl – and that goal fuels me today more than ever,” Garrett wrote. “While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent.

“The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.”

Last month, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said the organization had no interest in trading Garrett and looked forward to the 29-year-old being on the team.

Cleveland will look to continue to improve its roster as the Browns currently hold the No. 2 selection in April’s NFL draft.

