Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh Steelers, per reports

(CNN) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have landed star wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick, according to multiple reports, including ESPN and NFL Network.

One week after the wide receiver requested a trade, he’ll now head to Steel City where he has reportedly signed a four-year, $132 million extension, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The teams will also swap 2025 sixth- and seventh-round picks.

Metcalf, who had one year remaining in his contract with the Seahawks, is now under contract for five years and $150 million, making him one of the NFL’s highest-paid receivers.

The 27-year-old finished last season with 66 receptions and 992 receiving yards in 15 games. In his career, the 6-foot-4 big-play receiver has three 1,000-plus receiving yards seasons.

In Pittsburgh, the two-time Pro Bowler joins a wide receiver room that features 2022 second-round pick George Pickens.

With the Steelers acquiring the big-play wide receiver they’ve long coveted, since failing to land San Francisco 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk last offseason, their attention will now turn to addressing the quarterback position.

Pittsburgh currently don’t have a quarterback under contract for the upcoming season, with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson set to become free agents when the new league year begins.

However, Metcalf has previously played with Wilson in Seattle for the first three seasons of his career after being drafted in the second reound in 2019.

Sunday’s trade is the latest for the Seahawks in a flurry of moves over the weekend after reportedly agreeing to trade away their starting quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. Earlier in the offseason, Seattle cut ties with longtime receiver Tyler Lockett.

Rams sign former All-Pro WR Davante Adams

Earlier on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams announced they had signed wide receiver Davante Adams to a two-year contract.

The three-time First-Team All-Pro is coming off a disappointing campaign where he began with the Raiders before being dealt to the New York Jets during the season.

His reunion with quarterback Aaron Rodgers failed to turn the Jets’ season around and resulted in both being cut from the team after a 5-12 finish.

Last season, Adams struggled in his first couple games with the Jets, before coming on to finish with 67 catches, 854 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games.

Adams will look for a bounce-back year, as he joins a Rams team that features star receiver Puka Nacua.

Nacua welcomed Adams shortly after the deal was announced, posting on his Instagram Stories a photo of Adams with the caption requesting for a plug to his Taco Bell sponsorship.

The Rams also have All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp on their roster, but the former Super Bowl MVP has previously announced that the team had informed him of their plans to trade him.

