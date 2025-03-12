Skiing great Ivica Kostelić rescued after becoming lost at sea while kayaking

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Former world champion skier Ivica Kostelić was rescued at sea off the coast of Montenegro after becoming lost while kayaking, the country’s Minister of Defence told CNN Sports.

Kostelić, a four-time Olympic silver medalist from Croatia who won slalom gold at the 2003 Alpine World Ski Championships, was among three kayakers who got lost in the Adriatic Sea off the coast of Ada Bojana in southern Montenegro on Monday.

One individual managed to reach the Albanian coast, according to Minister of Defence Dragan Krapović, while Kostelić and another kayaker were rescued by members of the Montenegrin Navy.

“The rescue operation was carried out in extremely challenging weather conditions, with rain, strong winds, and high waves,” Krapović said in a statement to CNN.

“A high-speed patrol boat, donated to the Montenegrin Navy by the United States, was used in the rescue, while the Air Force crew provided aerial support with a Bell 412 helicopter.

“Upon receiving information that three kayakers had lost contact with the shore due to severe weather conditions, I immediately authorized the deployment of the Montenegrin Air Force’s helicopter and the Navy’s rapid response patrol boat – both equipped with night vision and thermal imaging systems.

“The rescue operation began at 19:00 and was successfully completed at 23:10, when the patrol boat arrived at the Port of Bar with the rescued individuals.”

CNN has contacted Kostelić for comment on the rescue operation.

Krapović went on to praise the “exceptional dedication, professionalism, and courage of the Montenegrin Navy,” despite the challenging weather conditions.

“Our sailors executed a swift and precise operation, showcasing their high level of training and expertise,” he said, adding: “Montenegro remains committed to strengthening the capabilities of its Armed Forces to ensure the safety and security of all those navigating our waters.”

The 45-year-old Kostelić won his four Olympic medals across three Winter Games in 2006, 2010 and 2014. He won 26 World Cup races throughout his career, as well as claiming the overall World Cup title in 2011.

After retiring from competitive skiing in 2017, Kostelić became an advisor for the Croatian ski team and has also competed in long-distance ocean sailing events.

