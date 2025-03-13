Tiger Woods suffers ruptured Achilles tendon in latest injury setback



(CNN) — Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that he has suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon, forcing him off the course for a lengthy period of time as he recovers.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods said in a post on X. “This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.”

Woods added, “I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support.”

While Woods did not include a timeline for his return to the game, the Cleveland Clinic reports that most Achilles ruptures take between four and six months to heal.

It’s the latest setback for Woods, who has been plagued with injuries during the latter years of his career. He had most recently been away from the sport while he mourned the death of his mother earlier this year, competing in TGL matches but not in full tournaments.

A statement from Stucken was included in Woods’ announcement, noting that the procedure had gone well.

“The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,” Stucken said.

Woods was training to come back from a back surgery in September that ended his 2024 season early. He was not in the field at this week’s Players Championship, a tournament he has won twice. The 15-time major winner said in December that he was enduring a long road to recovery from that procedure.

“I’m not physically ready yet to compete at this level,” Woods said at the time ahead of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. “The times I have come back here, I was ready to start competing and playing again. Unfortunately, not this time. I still need to keep training to give myself the best chance going into next year and the events ahead.”

Woods said that as 2024 went on, his back “just kept progressively getting worse to the point where it just wasn’t getting better either from treatments or laying around resting.” He added that “nothing felt good and (an) MRI showed that.”

“I’m just progressively trying to test it, keep making progress without setting it off,” Woods said. “I don’t want to have any setbacks, just want to keep making progress and give myself the best chance going into next year as possible. I feel like I’m getting stronger, I’m getting more pliable, but I’ve got a long way to go to be able to compete against these guys.”

It was the sixth back operation of Woods’ career and followed a comeback from serious leg injuries suffered in a February 2021 car cash in California.

Woods’ career started off at a historic pace before a series of scandals, injuries and extended time away from the sport derailed his already legendary career. Once known as the most exciting player in the sport, Woods still maintains a legion of fans who flock to the course when he does play.

This story has been updated with additional information.

