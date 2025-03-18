Tennis players’ association formed by Novak Djokovic taking legal action against the sport’s governing bodies

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — The tennis players’ association that was co-founded by Novak Djokovic has filed multiple lawsuits around the world against the sport’s tours and governing bodies.

The suit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges the “monopolization” of men’s and women’s tennis and the “disregard” of player interests.

The Professional Tennis Players’ Association (PTPA) on Tuesday took legal action against the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), Womens Tennis Association (WTA), International Tennis Federation (ITF) and International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) – which it accuses of operating “as a cartel.” The group said it was filing lawsuits in New York, as well as in the European Union and United Kingdom. CNN has obtained the 163-page complaint filed in New York.

The wide-ranging lawsuit covers prize money, the rankings system and schedule, the investigative processes of the ITIA, and name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation among other areas.

Twelve players – including PTPA co-founder Vasek Pospisil and 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios – are named as plaintiffs in the complaint filed in the US, which demands a jury trial.

“Tennis is broken,” Ahmad Nassar, executive director of the PTPA, said in a statement. “Behind the glamorous veneer that the Defendants promote, players are trapped in an unfair system that exploits their talent, suppresses their earnings, and jeopardizes their health and safety.

“We have exhausted all options for reform through dialogue, and the governing bodies have left us no choice but to seek accountability through the courts. Fixing these systemic failures isn’t about disrupting tennis – it’s about saving it for the generations of players and fans to come.”

The ATP said in a statement that they “strongly reject the premise of the PTPA’s claims” and “believe the case to be entirely without merit,” while adding they will “vigorously defend” their position.

“Since the inception of the ATP Tour in 1990, ATP has played a leading role in the global growth of men’s professional tennis,” the ATP statement read. “Throughout more than three decades, ATP’s 50-50 governance structure has ensured that players and tournaments have an equal voice in shaping the sport’s direction at the highest level.”

The ATP added there has been a $70 million increase in player revenue over the past five years, while it now provides a minimum guaranteed income for the world’s top 250 singles players, among other financial benefits across different levels of the tour.

Similarly, the WTA responded by also saying it would defend its position “vigorously,” calling the PTPA’s suit “both regrettable and misguided.”

“WTA players, as equal members alongside tournaments, have an essential and influential voice in the governance of the WTA,” the statement read.

The ITIA confirmed to CNN that it is aware of the lawsuits but has no comment at this time.

The ITF said in a statement that it would take time to consider an appropriate response.

“As a not for profit organisation and global guardian of the game, the ITF’s purpose is to ensure the growth and sustainability of tennis as a global sport,” the statement read. “We reinvest 90% of our income into the global development of the game, via our 213 member National Associations.”

The PTPA in a news release highlighted some of its claims from the lawsuit. The PTPA release claims its legal action is “backed overwhelmingly” by the top 250+ men’s and women’s players, including most of the top 20 players on each tour.

In addition, the PTPA claims in the news release that the “disregard for players” includes forcing them to compete in 100-degree Fahrenheit heat, in matches that finish at 3 a.m., and with different “injury-inducing” tennis balls. It adds that the 11-month-long season allows players little time to recover.

In its release, the PTPA also alleges that the tours “collude” to cap prize money, prevent new competitors and tournaments from entering the market, while imposing a “draconian” ranking points system and awarding players no compensation from NIL rights.

Tennis players are only paid 17% of revenues, the PTPA claims in the news release, to several other sports which range between 35%-50%.

“This is not just about money – it’s about fairness, safety, and basic human dignity,” Pospisil said in a statement. “I’m one of the more fortunate players and I’ve still had to sleep in my car when traveling to matches early on in my career – imagine an NFL player being told that he had to sleep in his car at an away game.”

He added, “It’s absurd and would never happen, obviously. No other major sport treats its athletes this way. The governing bodies force us into unfair contracts, impose inhumane schedules, and punish us for speaking out.”

The group is looking for the governing bodies be found in violation of the Sherman Act and that the court award damages to each player who is included as a plaintiff in an amount to be determined at trial. The suit also asks the court to order the governing bodies to give up profits they’ve received, establish a trust that from which the players can seek restitution and any other relief the court deems proper.

