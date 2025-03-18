Women’s elite sports revenues to surpass $2.35 billion globally, Deloitte reports, yet imbalances persist

By Julia Andersen, CNN

(CNN) — Women’s elite sports revenues are projected to reach a record $2.35 billion this year, according to Deloitte, more than triple the market size in 2022.

The consulting firm released its updated figures and projections for women’s elite sports revenues across matchdays, broadcasts, and commercial deals this week, calling 2024 “a landmark year for women’s sports, shattering expectations and exceeding Deloitte’s initial projections.”

In the past year, major headlines included: women Olympians at the Paris Games generating over 50% of social media engagement despite their competitions being featured less than men, the WNBA securing a new broadcast deal amid record interest and viewership, NWSL players securing a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), and AC Milan becoming the first European soccer club to guarantee automatic contract renewals for players who become pregnant in the final year of their contract.

The underlying context of the report, though, was how disparities between sports, markets, and even within leagues persist.

Basketball and soccer are expected to remain the highest revenue-generating sports at 44% and 35%, respectively. While North America (59%) and Europe (18%) continue to top the list of global markets.

Even in one of those top earning sports, discrepancies remain. FIFA’s annual Women’s Football Benchmarking Report was also released this week and revealed the average women’s soccer player makes $10,900 a year, but the number is skewed upwards by the 16 global clubs that paid an average salary of over $50,000. As a result, many of the world’s women soccer players actually make far less than the $10,900 figure.

The implications go far beyond salary, too. Clubs that pay more than $5,000 were more likely to provide non-financial benefits – like health insurance, housing benefits, etc. – than those who do not.

Furthermore, clubs from FIFA-defined Tier 2 and 3 leagues – classified as “aspiring” and “emerging” leagues, respectively – were less likely to offer contracts a year or longer.

FIFA also found higher salaries were related to better performances on the pitch.

Deloitte Sports business group knowledge and insights lead Jennifer Haskel said while there have been positive signs in women’s sport, there is still plenty more room for improvement.

“Women’s sport is rewriting the playbook and challenging traditional norms to redefine the future of the industry. In 2025 and beyond, the challenge will be for the sports’ industry, brand partners and investors to do things differently,” Haskel said in the report.

“Increasing strategic investment is more important than ever to drive a professional global landscape and create an engaging industry for generations to come.

“It is crucial for women’s sport organisations to implement the right structures, develop a clear plan for investment, and define a long-term vision for their place within a rapidly evolving global industry.”

