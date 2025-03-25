CNN Sports’ Amanda Davies named Broadcast Journalist of the Year at SJA British Sports Journalism Awards

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — CNN Sports’ Amanda Davies was crowned Broadcast Journalist of the Year at the SJA British Sports Journalism Awards on Monday.

Davies was up against the BBC’s Dan Roan, Sky Sports’ Patrick Davison, Sky News’ Rob Harris, Amazon Prime’s Alex Aljoe and Sky Sports News’ Craig Slater.

Afterwards, Davies called the winning of the award “really, really special.”

“People say: ‘Oh, awards don’t matter until you win them.’ But it is,” Davies told the SJA. “I said it in (the awards hall), the only job I wanted in the world, as well as being mom to my daughter Molly, is to do what I do and to be given the platform I’m given to do the job I do and, hopefully, make a little bit of difference and tell the stories that matter.

“And then to be recognized for that after 25 years in the industry, it’s amazing.”

The SJA adjudged that Davies’ entry “demonstrated remarkable versatility, underpinned by one constant – a sharp instinct for news.”

“Whether anchoring in the studio, reporting from the heart of a war zone, or commanding the stage at a high-profile awards ceremony, she exemplifies fearless journalism,” it said. “She never shies away from asking the tough questions, balancing unrelenting professionalism with an innate ability to connect with people. Her tenacity, poise, and dedication to uncovering the truth ensure she delivers compelling stories every time.”

Davies’ submission included a mix of exclusive interviews and breaking news stories from across the globe.

That included breaking the news of World Athletics president Seb Coe’s visit to Ukraine – featuring exclusive access to travel alongside Coe to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – as well as being the only person to speak with soccer star Kylian Mbappé when he left Paris Saint-Germain.

Davies also reported two headline-making news lines from Cristiano Ronaldo – his belief that the Saudi league is better than France’s Ligue 1 and his plans to go into club ownership – while tennis legend Serena Williams revealed her big plans for the WNBA.

“When the big names made news in 2024 – it was Amanda they trusted,” Davies’ submission said.

CNN Sports was also nominated in two other categories at this year’s SJA Awards, which recognize the best contributors to the UK’s sports journalism industry.

World Sport – CNN’s daily sports show co-hosted by Davies – came third in the best television show category, with Sky Sports News’ Deadline Day finishing first. CNN was also nominated in the Television Live Event Coverage category for its coverage of the Paris Olympics.

