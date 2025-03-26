Iga Swiatek subjected to ‘threats’ and ‘hate speech’ from Miami Open spectator

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Iga Świątek was targeted with “threats” and “hate speech” from a spectator at the Miami Open and has been given extra security for the tournament, her spokesperson told CNN Sports.

“Security is a top priority,” the spokesperson for the world No. 2 said on Thursday in an email to CNN. “We monitor the network to catch these types of issues. Constructive criticism is one thing, and threats, hate speech or even disturbance during training is another – this cannot be condoned.

“We reported the matter to the tournament organizer, as well as to the WTA (we did that last weekend), which reacted immediately and took additional precautions, such as additional security, for which we are very grateful.”

Five-time major champion Świątek, who was looking to win her second title at the Miami Open, was stunned by Filipino player Alexandra Eala in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Eala, advancing to the semifinals with a 6-2, 7-5 win, has beaten three grand slam champions – Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Świątek – in her dream run in Florida as a wild card.

The incident with the spectator comes a month after a man was ejected from the Dubai Tennis Championships for displaying what the WTA, the governing body of women’s tennis, described as “fixated behavior” toward Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu.

Addressing the situation at the Miami Open, the WTA said that player safety is a “top priority,” adding: “The WTA works closely with tournaments and their security teams on best practices for international sporting events to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants.

“There are comprehensive security protocols in place to make sure that any incidents are handled promptly and effectively. The details of these are not something we discuss publicly, but we are steadfast in our commitment to maintaining a safe environment for players and everyone attending one of our events.”

CNN has contacted local police for further comment on the spectator’s behavior.

“We take the safety and security of all players and tournament attendees extremely seriously,” said a statement from the Miami Open. “We constantly evaluate any potential threats and take every measure to respond appropriately. To ensure the effectiveness of these efforts, we do not disclose the details of our security operations.”

Earlier this month, Świątek spoke about the mental toll of the one-month doping suspension she received near the end of last year, explaining that she’s still coming to terms with the impact of the positive test.

“I felt my career was hanging by a thread, spent three weeks crying daily, and didn’t want to step on the court,” the Polish star wrote on social media.

In November, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced that Świątek had tested positive for heart medication trimetazidine, believed to help boost endurance.

The ITIA said that the presence of trimetazidine was non-intentional and caused by the contamination of non-prescription melatonin, which Świątek had been taking for jet lag and sleep issues. The suspension resulted in her missing three tournaments.

Aside from a United Cup victory with Poland at the start of the year, Świątek has not won a title since returning from the ban. However, she did reach the semifinals at three of her past four tournaments, which includes the Australian Open and Indian Wells.

