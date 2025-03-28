Tyler O’Neill hits record-extending sixth straight Opening Day home run

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — For six seasons in a row, Tyler O’Neill has homered on MLB Opening Day.

Making his debut for the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, O’Neill started the season with his record-extending sixth straight home run on Opening Day during his team’s 12-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

No other player has homered on more than four consecutive Opening Days, with the 29-year-old outfielder’s three-run shot sending the Orioles into a 5-0 lead at the top of the third at Rogers Centre.

Todd Hundley (1994-97), Gary Carter (1977-80) and Yogi Berra (1955-58) all hit four consecutive home runs on Opening Day, while the Major League Baseball record for the total number of Opening Day home runs is held jointly by Adam Dunn, Ken Griffey Jr. and Frank Robinson on eight.

“I’m just not trying to make too much of it,” O’Neill told reporters about his streak. “I’m just trying to go out, have a good first at-bat and see what the game gives me from there.

“Obviously, I understand what’s going on, but it’s not like I’m going out there trying to do anything crazy.”

O’Neill, who signed a three-year, $49.5 million contract to join Baltimore from the Boston Red Sox in the offseason, finished three-for-three with three RBIs and two walks against the Blue Jays.

“It’s a little different when the lights turn on and you’ve got to show up, so it was really cool to see all the guys show up today,” he said. “We got after it out there.”

While the first two games of the MLB regular season took place between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo last week, Thursday marked the first official day of the season in the United States.

The Dodgers, having won both their games against the Cubs in Japan, continued their winning start with a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium.

Tommy Edman, Teoscar Hernández and Shohei Ohtani all hit home runs for the reigning World Series champions, who celebrated last season’s title with actor and rapper Ice Cube bringing out the trophy before the game.

Part-owner Magic Johnson and Hollywood A-lister Tom Hanks were among those in attendance, while former Dodger Kirk Gibson threw the ceremonial first pitch to World Series MVP Freddie Freeman.

