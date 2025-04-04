‘I don’t care no more’: Ja Morant hits game winner after repeating gun gesture following reported warning from NBA

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant again made a gun gesture with his fingers before going on to hit the game-winner in his team’s 110-108 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday, despite reportedly receiving a warning from the NBA for performing the same celebration earlier this week.

Morant made the gesture after hitting a three-pointer in the first quarter against Miami.

ESPN’s Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon reported this week that Morant and Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield were both issued with warnings by the NBA for making a gun gesture towards each other Tuesday.

Morant said he is “well aware” of the criticism he has received for the celebration.

“I’m kind of used to it,” Morant said, per AP. “I was pretty much a villain for two years now.

“Every little thing, if somebody can say something negative about me, it’s going to be out there. So, yeah, I don’t care no more.”

The NBA has already issued two lengthy suspensions to Morant after he appeared to flash a gun in Instagram live streams on two separate occasions.

Morant was suspended for eight games without pay in March 2023 and then for 25 games without pay in June 2023 after the incidents.

His second suspension caused him to miss the first 25 games of the 2023-24 regular season.

“To the kids who look up to me, I’m sorry for failing you as a role model,” Morant said in a statement at the time.

“I promise I’m going to be better. To all of my sponsors, I’m going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all of my fans, I’m going to make it up to you, I promise.”

Morant hit a buzzer-beating fadeaway jump shot on Thursday to secure a dramatic win for the Grizzlies.

The star guard finished with 30 points as the Grizzlies snapped a four-game losing streak. Memphis is currently the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

Tyler Herro finished with a game-high 35 points for the Heat to go with nine rebounds and four assists, while Bam Adebayo added 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Heat went into the game on a six-game winning streak and are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.