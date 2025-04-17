Iconic ESPN broadcaster Lee Corso to retire from ‘College Gameday’

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — It’s the end of an era for early Saturday morning college football programming as iconic broadcaster Lee Corso is set to retire from ESPN’s College Gameday following the show’s Week 1 broadcast on August 30.

Corso was a former head football coach at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois before joining the network in 1987 and has been a part of Gameday since the show started traveling campus-to-campus in 1993.

“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College Gameday for nearly 40 years,” the 89-year-old said in a statement released by ESPN. “I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement.”

In 1996, Corso started something that had a lasting impact not only on the show but on college football as a whole: wearing oversized mascot headgear during live broadcasts.

Ahead of that season’s Ohio State-Penn State game, Corso put on the Buckeyes mascot Brutus’ headgear and the rest was history.

Since then, Corso has dressed up as Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish Leprechaun, the Stanford Tree, and even rode a motorcycle with the Oregon Duck, among many others that brought smiles to not only the faces of fans but also his colleagues.

Corso would don the comically large headpiece while making game predictions, holding a Ticonderoga No. 2 pencil in hand and uttering his famous catchphrase, “Not so fast, my friend.” This famed tradition has been a staple on ESPN’s college football coverage for almost four decades.

Corso has made 430 mascot headgear selections all-time, compiling a 286-144 record. He has thrown on Brutus’ head the most at 45 times with Alabama’s Big Al’s head coming in second with 38 picks.

“It has been among the greatest joys and privileges of my life to work with, laugh with, and learn from Lee Corso for more than 35 incredible years,” said Chris Fowler, who hosted College GameDay and worked side-by-side with Corso from 1990-2014.

“His courage and resilience have inspired millions. Through his groundbreaking work on College GameDay, Lee has been an indelible force in the growth of college football’s popularity. He’s a born entertainer and singular television talent. But at his heart, he’ll always be a coach, with an abiding love and respect for the game and the people who play it.”

The location for the final show has yet to be announced, but Week 1 has marquee matchups including Texas at Ohio State and Alabama traveling to Corso’s alma mater, Florida State.

“ESPN has been exceptionally generous to me, especially these past few years,” Corso added in Thursday’s statement. “They accommodated me and supported me, as did my colleagues in the early days of College GameDay. Special thanks to Kirk Herbstreit for his friendship and encouragement.

Herbstreit has sat alongside Corso since 1996 and said in ESPN’s statement: “Coach Corso has had an iconic run in broadcasting, and we’re all lucky to have been around to witness it. He has taught me so much throughout our time together, and he’s been like a second father to me. It has been my absolute honor to have the best seat in the house to watch Coach put on that mascot head each week.”

Corso, who will turn 90 ahead of the final show, played college football with the Seminoles in the 1950s and held the school record for interceptions for two decades. He is a member of the athletic Halls of Fame at Florida State, Louisville and Indiana, in addition to the state of Florida Sports Hall of Fame and the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame.

Corso finished off his statement with a nod to the viewers who tuned in to watch him all these years: “And lest I forget, the fans… truly a blessing to share this with them. ESPN gave me this wonderful opportunity and provided me the support to ensure success. I am genuinely grateful.”

