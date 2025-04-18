Aaron Rodgers ‘not holding anybody hostage’ as he decides his future, retirement a possibility

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Aaron Rodgers opened up about what his future may hold on Thursday, as he revealed that retirement from the NFL remains a possibility as he weighs up his next step.

Rodgers, who was released by the New York Jets last month, appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday where he discussed his mindset as a current free agent.

“I’m open to anything and attached to nothing,” Rodgers said in his first public media appearance since January.

The 41-year-old Super Bowl XLV winner has been heavily linked with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason but no formal decision has yet been made.

Rodgers said that he’s had multiple frank discussions with the team and its head coach Mike Tomlin over the offseason. In March, he participated in a throwing session with new Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, further fueling rumors of a move to the Steel City.

The four-time NFL MVP told McAfee that he’s been taking his time to weigh up his options due to “personal matters,” while also revealing he’s in a “serious relationship” now.

“I have a couple people in my inner, inner circle who are battling some difficult stuff. So, I have a lot of things that are taking my attention and have since the beginning of January away from football,” Rodgers said while dolphin watching in California.

“That’s where I have been focusing most of my attention on. To make a commitment to a team is a big thing, whether you are a first-year player or 20-year vet.”

Rodgers was also quick to deny rumors that he was holding out for a big-money, multi-year contract from any potential suitors.

The veteran quarterback said that he’s not been “holding anyone hostage” during negotiations and is waiting for the right time and right deal to make the decision that’s best for him.

“I’ve been straight up with these teams from the start about where I was at,” he told McAfee. “Starting with the money thing, I told every single one of the teams that I was talking to that it ain’t about the money. I’ll play for ($10 million per season). I don’t care.

“I never once said I need a multi-year deal or $30 or $40 million is actual bullsh*t. I said, I’ll play for 10.”

He added: “This entire time I haven’t felt like I owed anybody some sort of decision at any point. This is my life. I said things are different now. My personal life is different. I have stuff in the inner circle, that I’m intimately close to, that’s really important to me.

Rodgers also revealed he has been in discussions with the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings about potentially filling voids at those teams.

But as he weighs up whether to return for what would be a 21st season in the NFL, Rodgers was honest about possibly hanging up his cleats after a storied career.

“Retirement still could be a possibility, but right now my focus is and has been and will continue to be on my personal life,” Rodgers said. “And that’s what I told the coaches that there’s still conversations that are being had and so it’s all been very honest lines of communication.”

