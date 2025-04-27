Liverpool secures historic Premier League title after beating Tottenham

By Jamie Barton, Ben Church and Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Liverpool has been crowned Premier League champion after its decisive 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Liverpool’s nearest rival, Arsenal, could only manage a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, leaving the Reds a point away from securing the Premier League title.

Spurs struck first with a goal from Dominic Solanke in the 12th minute to cast a shadow of doubt over the sunny afternoon in Liverpool. But Luis Díaz answered just four minutes later to quickly bring the match back to level.

And goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Destiny Udogie secured Liverpool’s top of the table finish and clinched the title in front of its own fans at Anfield.

It is Liverpool’s 20th top-flight league title, becoming England’s joint-most successful club in domestic league competition alongside Manchester United.

Liverpool had won 18 First Division titles prior to the competition’s rebrand as the Premier League in 1992. The club won a further league title in 2020, with supporters forced to celebrate in their homes due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

With the last of Liverpool’s First Division titles coming in 1990, the city is gearing up to properly enjoy a league title for the first time in 35 years.

The Reds’ success this season has come as a surprise to some given it is manager Arne Slot’s first year as head coach in Merseyside.

“When the season started, everybody would have been happy if we were in the top four, if we managed to get champions league next season again,” he said after the match. “But I don’t think that was fair to our players because they are much better than that and that’s what they showed this season.”

Slot becomes the first Dutch to win the Premier League.

Last summer, Slot replaced club legend Jürgen Klopp – who won one Premier League, one Champions League, one FA Cup, two EFL Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup and one Community Shield during his almost nine-year stint at Liverpool.

Despite bookmakers considering Liverpool third favorite for the title at the beginning of the season – behind Manchester City and Arsenal – Slot has made a mockery of the suggestion that Klopp’s shoes were too big for him to fill.

Spurred on by Premier League leading scorer and top assist-maker Salah and iconic club captain Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool has been top of the table since early November and, in truth, no other team has looked capable of catching up since then.

Salah said this title is better than the one Liverpool earned five years ago.

“Incredible. To win the Premier League here with the fans is something special, you saw that today and you saw that every game,” Salah said. “You have a different group now, different manager, so you showed that you’re able to do it again, that’s something special.”

As for Arsenal, the Gunners endured a frustrating domestic campaign despite having made it through to the semifinals of the Champions League, while Manchester City has suffered an unlikely drop in form after winning four straight Premier League titles between 2021 and 2024.

