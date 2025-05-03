Metallica’s pick and Bob Baffert’s return: Everything you need to know about the Kentucky Derby

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — It’s that time of year again when everyone turns their attention to the Kentucky Derby.

This year marks the 151st running of the event, with 19 horses set to participate in one of the world’s most famous horse races.

From Bob Baffert’s return to this year’s favorite, CNN Sports takes a look at everything you need to know.

How to watch this year’s race

For those who can’t get a ticket to see the race live, there is no need to fear.

All the action from this year’s Kentucky Derby will be broadcast on NBC, and the race can also be watched on various other streaming platforms, such as Peacock and Hulu.

The big race is set to take place on May 3 at 6:57 p.m. ET. The Derby will once again take place at Churchill Downs.

What is the Kentucky Derby?

Dubbed the “Greatest Two Minutes in Sports” – a nod to its approximate run time – the Derby is the first race in US horse racing’s coveted Triple Crown, which also includes the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.

It is also arguably the most loved, with people coming from all around the world to witness a taste of the action.

The first ever Kentucky Derby was first held back in 1875, and multiple winners have since become household names across North America, such as Secretariat and American Pharoah.

The race has more recently become a cultural spectacle, with fashion, cuisine and music all playing a part in the experience.

Mint juleps, for example, have become synonymous with the race as the Derby’s official drink and the garland of roses awarded to the winner is recognizable across the country.

The question is: which horse will add its name to the history books on Saturday?

2025 contenders

Every jockey, every owner and every trainer wants the chance to win the Kentucky Derby but only one of this year’s 19 horses will do it.

The bookies’ favorite for this year’s race is Journalism, trained by Michael McCarthy, at 3-1.

It’s a horse coming off the back of three consecutive wins and will hope to buck the recent trend of outsiders winning the Derby.

To add to its chances, Journalism was drawn an enviable eighth position in the gate, not that trainer McCarthy thinks it will make much of a difference.

“With a horse like him, he gives you a lot of confidence. Wouldn’t have mattered where he was drawn,” he said, per Reuters.

Another one to look out for is Sandman, a horse with some very famous fans. The three-year-old’s name is a nod to Metallica’s 1991 hit “Enter Sandman” and the group has certainly noticed.

In the buildup to this year’s race, the heavy metal band sent Sandman’s stable some merchandise as a way of showing support. The Kentucky Derby posted a photo on Facebook with Sandman posing with staff members all wearing Metallica t-shirts.

Sandman has a real chance at this year’s Derby as well, and is among the favorites at around 6-1.

Bob Baffert’s return

You can’t talk about this year’s race without mentioning the return of legendary trainer Baffert.

Until last year, the Hall of Famer was banned from running horses at Churchill Downs after his horse Medina Spirit’s failed drug test in 2021.

Medina Spirit had initially crossed the line first in the Derby four years ago, but later tested positive for a banned substance, meaning the result was nullified.

Baffert, who has trained six Derby winners, was subsequently banned for two years from Churchill Downs but saw his suspension extended again in 2023.

He said at the time the banned drug was in a topical ointment used for a skin infection and Medina Spirit had not been injected with it.

Last year, though, Baffert said in a post on X he is responsible for any substances found in his trained horses and has “paid a very steep price.”

Now, he’s back and is hoping relative outsider Citizen Bull can bring home a record-breaking seventh Derby victory for him. Baffert did initially have a second horse in the race, but Rodriguez was withdrawn earlier this week due to a bruised foot.

“I’m going to have fun now that everything is behind me,” Baffert told The Associated Press.

2024-25 horse leaderboard

All odds are accurate as of Saturday morning.

1. Citizen Bull

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Odds: 20-1

2. Neoequos

Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph Jr.

Odds: 30-1

3. Final Gambit

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Odds: 30-1

5. American Promise

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Odds: 30-1

6. Admire Daytona (JPN)

Trainer: Yukihiro Kato

Odds: 30-1

7. Luxor Cafe

Trainer: Noriyuki Hori

Odds: 15-1

8. Journalism

Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy

Odds: 3-1

9. Burnham Square

Trainer: Ian R. Wilkes

Odds: 12-1

11. Flying Mohawk

Trainer: D. Whitworth Beckman

Odds: 30-1

12. East Avenue

Trainer: Brendan P. Walsh

Odds: 20-1

13. Publisher

Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen

Odds: 20-1

14. Tiztastic

Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen

Odds: 20-1

15. Render Judgment

Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek

Odds: 30-1

16. Coal Battle

Trainer: Lonnie Briley

Odds: 30-1

17. Sandman

Trainer: Mark E. Casse

Odds: 6-1

18. Sovereignty

Trainer: William I. Mott

Odds: 5-1

19. Chunk of Gold

Trainer: Ethan W. West

Odds: 30-1

20. Owen Almighty

Trainer: Brian Lynch

Odds: 30-1

21. Baeza

Trainer: John A. Shirreffs

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.