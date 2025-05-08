Rory McIlroy feels ‘a lot less pressure’ as he prepares to return to major action after long-awaited Masters victory

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Rory McIlroy says he feels “a lot less pressure” as he prepares to return to major action having ended years of heartbreak with his victory at the Masters last month.

The Northern Irishman was finally able to slip on the famous green jacket and enter himself into the record books – becoming the sixth golfer to complete the career grand slam of winning each of golf’s four majors – after prevailing at Augusta National, sparking emotional scenes of celebrations.

With that monkey off his back, McIlroy returns to major action at next week’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. And by ending an 11-year wait for his fifth major title, the 35-year-old admitted that he’s going to arrive in Charlotte, North Carolina, with far fewer expectations on his shoulders.

“I’m obviously going to feel more comfortable and a lot less pressure, and I’m also going back to a venue that I love. It’s nothing but positive vibes going in there next week with what happened a few weeks ago and then with my history there and how well I’ve played at Quail,” McIlroy told reporters on Wednesday ahead of the Truist Championship in Philadelphia.

“It probably will feel a little bit different. I probably won’t be quite as on edge as I have been for the last few years when I’ve been at major championships. I’ll probably be a little bit better to be around for my family, and I’ll be a little more relaxed. I think overall it will be a good thing.”

There’s a reason for McIlroy to be so confident heading into the second major of 2025. He won the Truist Championship by five shots last year at Quail Hollow when it was staged there and already has gotten off to an excellent start on the PGA Tour this season with two other victories outside of his Masters triumph.

This year, the tournament is being held on the Wissahickon Course at the Philadelphia Cricket Club as McIlroy seeks to defend his crown and claim his fifth Truist Championship title in the process.

McIlroy said that he’s cherished his time celebrating his Masters victory with friends and family, describing him and his mom being a “mess for a few minutes” when they first saw each other afterwards.

“Look, as an only child, I have a bond,” McIlroy said. “I’m lucky, and I know a lot of people feel this, that they have a close bond with their parents, but I think as time goes on and I’m getting a little older, I realize that they’re not going to be around forever. It means even more that they were still around to be able to see me complete the slam and fulfill those dreams.”

But he admitted he’s also enjoyed returning to the day job having stepped back into competitive action at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last week.

“Good to be here. First week, I guess, as an individual coming back and playing over the last few weeks. I’m excited to get back to being a golfer,” the world No. 2 said.

