FIFA Women’s World Cup will expand to 48 teams in 2031

(CNN) — The Women’s World Cup will expand to 48 teams for the 2031 edition of the tournament, which could be hosted by the United States.

The FIFA Council unanimously decided to expand the tournament from 32 teams to 48 in 2031, bringing it in line with the men’s World Cup as it expands to 48 teams in the 2026 tournament.

The 48-team tournament will have 12 groups and will feature 104 matches, expanded from 64. The tournament will also be one week longer to accommodate the expanded schedule and number of teams.

“This is not just about having 16 more teams playing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup but taking the next steps in relation to the women’s game in general by ensuring that more FIFA Member Associations have the chance to benefit from the tournament to develop their women’s football structures from a holistic point of view,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, the first in which teams from all confederations won at least one game and teams from five confederations reached the knockout stage, among many other records, set a new standard for global competitiveness. This decision ensures we are maintaining the momentum in terms of growing women’s football globally.”

Infantino said last month that the United States and United Kingdom look set to host the 2031 and 2035 Women’s World Cups when the decision is formally made next year. The US and UK were the only nations to meet the first deadline in the contest to host those respective tournaments in early April.

The next Women’s World Cup, the last with the 32-team format, will be held in Brazil in 2027.

FIFA creates pathway to Afghan women’s refugee team

FIFA also announced its strategy for action regarding women’s soccer in Afghanistan, which envisions the creation of an Afghan women’s refugee team. The council mandated FIFA administrators must help begin operations as soon as possible to make the Afghan women’s refugee team a reality.

“This is a landmark initiative,” Infantino said in his statement. “FIFA is committed to giving every girl the possibility to play football.”

It’s a major moment for Afghan women as FIFA’s plan represents a different stance than the Taliban, which has banned women from participating in sports and do not recognize female Afghan national teams.

Khalida Popal, a founding member of the Afghan’s women’s soccer team, told CNN she’s proud to be a members of FIFA’s first refugee soccer team.

“We are happy that FIFA has created a pathway for Afghan players to finally return to the field,” she told CNN’s Amanda Davies, “but remain hopeful FIFA can amend its Statutes to provide official recognition for our players as the Afghanistan Women’s National Team.”

