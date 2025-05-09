Timberwolves searching for fan accused of ‘racially charged comments’ toward Draymond Green and say another fan was ejected

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — The Minnesota Timberwolves’ organization said Friday there is an investigation ongoing involving a spectator who is accused of “making racially charged comments” toward Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during Minnesota’s Game 2 win in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The team also said that another fan was ejected during Thursday night’s game for a conduct violation in an incident involving Green.

“During the fourth quarter of last night’s game against the Warriors, a fan was ejected by Target Center security for violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct in an incident involving Draymond Green,” a statement from the Timberwolves said.

“A second individual, who was identified by surrounding patrons as making racially charged comments towards Green, left on his own before arena security could confirm his identity. The team is continuing to investigate, and additional action may be taken.

“The Timberwolves and Target Center are firmly committed to fostering an inclusive, respectful, and safe environment for all. Racist, hateful, or threatening behavior has no place at our games or in our community and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

The Timberwolves, capitalizing on the absence of Warriors star Stephen Curry, defeated Golden State 117-93 to level the Western Conference semifinal series at 1-1.

The fan ejection came the same night there was an on-court incident involving Green that led to his fifth technical in this year’s playoffs.

After the Warriors forward was fouled by Timberwolves center Naz Reid during the second quarter, Green flailed his arms and smacked Reid in the face with an elbow. His actions resulted in a technical foul – making him two technical fouls away from a suspension.

After the game, Green said he was the victim and is tired of the agenda against him.

“Looked like the angry Black man,” Green said to reporters after Thursday’s game. “I’m not an angry Black man. I am a very successful, educated Black man with a great family, and I am great at basketball. I’m great at what I do.

“The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.”

