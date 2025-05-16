Lamine Yamal, 17, scores another stunning goal as Barcelona clinches La Liga title

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Lamine Yamal is still finding new ways to impress this season after the 17-year-old scored a stunning goal to lead Barcelona to the La Liga title on Thursday.

The Catalan club knew it would clinch its 28th league title with a win against local rival Espanyol and duly obliged with a 2-0 victory.

It means fierce rival Real Madrid will no longer be able to catch Barcelona despite both teams still having two more league games to play.

Teenager wonder Yamal was yet again at the center of things, scoring a scorching effort to open proceedings and then providing the assist for his team’s second goal.

His goal in the 53rd minute was simply sensational and is becoming somewhat of a feature of his game.

The youngster picked the ball up on the right-wing before cutting inside and rifling a shot into the top corner of the net.

“I always try my best and today I was lucky it went in,” Yamal said, per the Associated Press. “I am very happy I could help the team and celebrate it.”

It was Yamal’s eighth league goal of the season and yet another moment for his rapidly growing highlights reel.

He then turned provider later in the match by poking a pass through to Fermín López who doubled Barcelona’s lead late in added time.

Having already won Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, the league title completes a domestic treble for Barcelona in manager Hansi Flick’s first season in charge of the club.

The achievement will go someway to healing the wounds left by its dramatic Champions League exit earlier this month, after Inter Milan staged a stunning comeback to knock Barcelona out of the semifinals.

“Barcelona has to win titles and three titles is really great,” Flick said, per AP. “I suffered a bit after the game in Milan, but after winning three titles I am very happy and the club is too.”

Incident outside stadium

Thursday’s match in Barcelona was temporarily paused in the first half due to an incident outside the stadium.

At least 13 people were injured when a car drove into a crowd outside the stadium, according to local authorities.

Catalan Police described the incident as an “accidental collision” to CNN on Thursday.

