WNBA investigating reports of racial slurs directed towards Angel Reese

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The WNBA said it was investigating reports of racial slurs directed towards Angel Reese during the Chicago Sky’s loss to the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

“The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms – they have no place in our league or in society,” the league said in a statement, per the Associated Press. “We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter.”

CNN Sports has contacted the WNBA for comment.

It’s unclear when the alleged incident happened in Saturday’s game but, the Fever released a statement Sunday saying they are “aware of the allegations of inappropriate fan conduct” during the game.

“We are working closely with the WNBA to complete their investigation,” Mel Raines – CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Fever – said in the statement. “We stand firm in our commitment to providing a safe environment for all WNBA players.”

With 4:38 remaining in the third quarter and the Fever up 56-42, Reese claimed an offensive rebound and was driving towards the basket when Indiana star Caitlin Clark made hard contact with her right arm, knocking the Sky forward to the ground and sending the ball rolling away.

Reese, clearly upset, got straight back to her feet and tried to confront the 2024 Rookie of the Year, who walked away with her back to Reese while Indiana’s Aliyah Boston stepped between the two. Clark’s foul was upgraded from a personal to a flagrant 1, while Reese and Boston each received technical fouls.

Both players downplayed the incident afterwards and it is unclear whether the alleged racial slurs were related to the confrontation.

Chicago Sky President and CEO Adam Fox said the franchise “welcome(s) the WNBA’s investigation of allegations of fan misconduct” during the game.

“We will do everything in our power to protect Chicago Sky players, and we encourage the league to continue taking meaningful steps to create a safe environment for all WNBA players,” Fox continued in a statement.

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) said it was “aware of reports of hateful comments” and supports the WNBA’s investigation.

“Such behavior is unacceptable in our sport,” the players’ union said in a statement. “Under the WNBA’s ‘No Space for Hate’ policy, we trust the league to thoroughly investigate and take swift, appropriate action to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

The Sky and Fever will play four more times in the regular season.

Clark finished with a triple-double – 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists – in the season opener while Reese had 12 points and 17 rebounds.

The pair faced off four times last year in their WNBA debut seasons, with the Fever winning three of the contests. Clark was named Rookie of the Year with all but one of the 67 votes, with the other vote going to Reese.

Both players have played down the rivalry, but after heated clashes at the collegiate level – most notably in the 2023 NCAA women’s championship game – the basketball stars have been closely linked.

Ahead of the new season, the WNBA unveiled its aforementioned “No Space for Hate” campaign, aimed at targeting hate and promoting respect in women’s basketball, both online and in stadiums.

“We believe that basketball can be a unifying force – a place where people from all walks of life come together not just to watch a game, but to connect,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. “We want our arenas, and our social platforms filled with energy and fandom – not hate and vitriol.”

The league said the new venture will introduce technology to recognize hateful language used online, increase security in arenas and for teams, provide more mental health resources for players and an “alignment of core against hate.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jamie Barton contributed to this report.