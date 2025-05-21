Man charged with supplying alcohol to 20-year-old who fell from outfield wall at Pirates game

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — A man has been charged with supplying alcohol to the 20-year-old who was seriously injured in a fall a Pittsburgh Pirates game on April 30, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Ethan Kirkwood, a 21-year-old from McKeesport, Pennsylvania, was charged with two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor “originating from an incident in which an underage male fell off the outfield wall at PNC Park,” a police report said.

CNN Sports has contacted Kirkwood and the Pirates for further comment. Court documents show that Kirkwood is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on June 23.

Kavan Markwood was in critical condition after the fall, with players from both the Pirates and the Chicago Cubs visibly distressed by the incident.

Markwood, who played college football at Walsh University and Wheeling University, suffered a broken neck, clavicle and back in the fall, according to Jennifer Phillips, the mother of his girlfriend.

In a fundraiser set up earlier this month, Phillips said that Markwood “is continuing his recovery with strength and resilience and preparing for the next stage of treatment.”

The fundraiser organized to assist with medical bills has raised more than $67,000 as of Wednesday.

Speaking to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review earlier this month, Markwood said that he “can’t really sleep” and had “a lot of back pain” as he continued his recovery from the fall.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.