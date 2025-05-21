Yu Zidi, a 12-year-old Chinese swimming ‘sensation,’ sets 200-meter individual medley record

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Chinese swimmer Yu Zidi has been described as a “sensation” after producing the fastest ever time by a 12-year-old in the 200-meter individual medley.

Yu clocked a time of 2:10.63 at the Chinese National Championships in Shenzen on Sunday, finishing second behind two-time Olympic bronze medalist Yu Yiting.

The time would have seen the younger Yu qualify for the semifinals at last year’s Paris Olympics and took almost two seconds off her personal best.

“12-year-old sensation alert!” World Aquatics posted on X. “Yu Zidi just swam a blazing 2:10.63 in the women’s 200m IM at the Chinese Nationals – the fastest ever time by a 12-year-old.”

Yu, who turns 13 in October, missed out on qualifying for the Paris Olympics but could earn a spot on China’s team for the upcoming World Aquatics Championships in Singapore in July, per Reuters.

She followed up her stellar 200m IM performance with a second-place finish in the 200m butterfly semifinals, finishing in 2:08.52 and qualifying for Wednesday’s final.

The Chinese National Championships began on May 17 and are set to conclude on May 24.

