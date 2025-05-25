Álex Palou wins Indianapolis 500, Kyle Larson’s quest for the ‘Double’ comes to an end after wreck

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” certainly lived up to its name after Álex Palou took the checkered flag to win the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

The 28-year-old overtook Marcus Ericsson entering turn 1 on lap 187 of 200 to secure his first-career Indy 500 win while making history at the same time.

The Barcelona native became the first Spaniard to win the prized race and added yet another trophy to his impressive resume.

After the checkered flag, Palou pulled up just past the Yard of Bricks, climbed out of his yellow and red No. 10 car, waved his fists to the cheering crowd on hand and made a long sprint to celebrate with his team and father after throwing his driving gloves off his hands.

The celebration of winning the Indy 500 was not complete for Palou without drinking from a milk bottle and then pouring the rest over himself later on before kissing the bricks.

Palou said his racing career wouldn’t be complete with an Indy 500 victory.

“I cannot believe it. What an amazing day. What an amazing race,” Palou told the Fox broadcast. “I cannot believe it. It was tough. Tough conditions out there, especially if you were like, third or fourth in the pack. Even leading, the fuel consumption was super high, so they didn’t want me to lead. I wanted to lead, honestly, so yeah, made it happen.”

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver, who has won three IndyCar titles in four years, came into the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with four wins through the first five races this season and has now won his fifth.

It was Indy 500 win number six for Ganassi Racing and team owner Chip Ganassi called his driver “unbelievable.”

“I don’t know what else to say,” Ganassi said. “It is an incredible thing — it’s going to make Alex Palou’s career, it is going to make his life, and it has certainly made mine.”

It was heartbreak for the 2022 Indy 500 winner Ericsson, who finished second for Andretti Global. The Swedish driver expressed his disappointment by putting his hands to his face after failing to get his second career win at the race.

Ericsson did not mince his words, calling finishing runner up for the second time in his career “painful.”

“I had the race covered,” Ericsson said. “I need to look at it again, you replay it in your head a million times after the finish, wondering what I could have done differently. Second means nothing in this race.”

David Malukas was third for AJ Foyt Racing.

American Josef Newgarden looked to win third consecutive Indy 500 but his race came to an end early after a fuel pump issue.

His Team Penske teammate Will Power finished 19th in a miserable week for the team that has won the Indy 500 a record 20 times. Both Newgarden and Powers started from the rear of the field after failing inspection before qualifying.

Earlier in the week, team owner Roger Penske, fired three of his team IndyCar executives for a second technical infraction in just over a year.

Kyle Larson fails to complete ‘Double’

For the second consecutive year, NASCAR star Kyle Larson’s quest to complete the famous “Double” of finishing both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the same day came to an unfortunate end.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion crashed out on lap 91 after his car spun into the infield before colliding with the outside wall in turn 2 shortly after a restart, ultimately finishing in 27th place.

The crash also involved drivers Sting Ray Robb and Kyffin Simpson, which ended their day as well.

“Just a bit crazy there on the restart,” Larson said. “I got like, tight behind Takuma (Sato). I was really close in. … I got loose and kind of got all over the place, and yeah, so it spun. Just hate that – I got a little too eager on the restart. Hate it for everybody that got caught up in it. Yeah, bummed out.

“Try to get over this quickly and try to get on to Charlotte. Just try to forget about it and try to win the next one.”

This was Larson’s second consecutive attempt to become the second driver ever to accomplish it, the first being Tony Stewart in 2001.

Last year, weather in Indiana and North Carolina kept him from completing the rare 1,100-mile feat.

In 1994, John Andretti became the first driver to try to complete the Indy 500-Coca-Cola 600 double with Stewart, Robby Gordon and Kurt Busch also attempting it afterward.

The “Double” is regarded as one of the toughest challenges in motorsport due to the mental and physical toll of driving 1,100 miles in a single day, navigating the differences between open-wheel and stock cars and the exhausting travel schedule.

With the crash, the Hendrick Motorsports driver Larson was able to arrive at Charlotte Motor Speedway with plenty of time before the scheduled green flag at 6 p.mET where he is starting on the front row.

