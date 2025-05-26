Caitlin Clark out at least two weeks with quad injury

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been ruled out for at least two weeks after suffering a left quadriceps strain, the team announced Monday.

Clark, the WNBA’s 2024 rookie of the year, will miss four games during that span. This includes two Commissioner’s Cup games – one of those coming June 7 on the road against the Chicago Sky and Angel Reese.

The much-documented rivalry between the second-year WNBA stars began in college when Reese’s LSU beat Clark’s Iowa for the 2023 national championship, and continued when Clark won the rematch in 2024 in the Elite Eight in front of a television audience of 12.3 million. In their most recent meeting, which came May 17, the Fever beat the Sky 93-58, when Clark notably was called for a flagrant foul for hard contact on Reese.

Both players have played down the rivalry, but their fan bases are often vociferous in their dislike of the opposing player.

Clark, 23, has had an impressive start to her second year in the WNBA.

The guard has averaged 19 points, 9.3 assists and six rebounds through the opening four games of the 2025 season.

After reaching the playoffs last year, a revamped Indiana roster has championship aspirations this season. The Fever sit at 2-2 to start the season having suffered close losses to the Atlanta Dream and the New York Liberty.

In addition to missing the June 7 contest against the Sky, Clark will also miss Wednesday’s game on the road against the Washington Mystics before being absent for two home games: one coming against the Connecticut Sun on Friday and then a Commissioner’s Cup game against the Mystics on June 3.

The Fever said further updates on Clark will be available following re-evaluation.

CNN’s Ben Morse and Jill Martin contributed to reporting.