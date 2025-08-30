Jelena Ostapenko apologizes for comments made during heated US Open match against Taylor Townsend

By Thomas Schlachter, Ben Morse, Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Jelena Ostapenko has apologized for some of what she said during a heated back-and-forth with Taylor Townsend during their second round matchup at the US Open on Wednesday.

After Townsend’s straight-sets victory over Ostapenko, the two players could be heard exchanging words beside the court, with the Latvian saying the American had “no class” and “no education.”

“English is not my native language, so when I said education, I was speaking only about what I believe as tennis etiquette, but I understand how the words I used could have offended many people beyond the tennis court,” Ostapenko posted to her Instagram story on Saturday.

Ostapenko added that she will continue to learn and grow following the incident, both on and off the tennis court.

According to Ostapenko, the catalyst of the argument came from a moment of controversy that is not part of tennis’ codified laws and instead an act of – or lack of, in this case – sportsmanship.

Ostapenko explained on social media later that her ire originated from a moment midway through their second-round match when Townsend did not say “sorry” after being helped by a net cord during a point, with Ostapenko calling her American opponent “disrespectful.”

“There are some rules in tennis which most of the players follow and it was (the) first time ever that this happened to me on tour,” Ostapenko posted. “If she plays in her homeland, it doesn’t mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants.”

The incident was met with lots of reaction from across the tennis world, including from Japanese star Naomi Osaka who discussed the argument after her second round matchup.

“It’s been on the TV, like, every 15 minutes,” Osaka said to reporters after defeating American Hailey Baptiste 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the third round.

“I think obviously it’s one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority White sport. And granted, I know Taylor and I know how hard she’s worked and I know how smart she is, so she’s the furthest thing from uneducated or anything like that.

“But if you’re like genuinely asking me about the history of Ostapenko, I don’t think that’s the craziest thing she’s said. I’m going to be honest.

“I think it’s ill timing and the worst person you could have ever said it to. And I don’t know if she knows the history of it in America.

“But I know she’s never going to say that ever again in her life. But, yeah, I mean, it was just terrible. Like, that’s just really bad.”

Townsend is now into the fourth round of the US Open after stunning world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-2 on Friday.

The American will now face two-time grand slam singles winner Barbora Krejčíková with a spot in the quarterfinals up for grabs.

