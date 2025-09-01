Charlie Woods, son of Tiger, hits second hole-in-one in last nine months

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Charlie Woods, the son of golf legend Tiger, hit his second hole-in-one in the last nine months during the Junior Players Championship on Sunday.

In the final round of the tournament, the tee shot from 16-year-old Woods on the par-three No. 3 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida rolled into the hole, delighting those watching on.

Woods celebrated in lowkey fashion, shaking hands with his playing partner and eventually picking his ball out of the hole – only after fixing some divots on the green.

Woods would eventually go on to finish tied for 31st in the Junior Players Championship standings at seven over, 16 shots behind eventual winner Miles Russell – Russell became the first two-time winner of the event.

Woods’ ace on Sunday was his second in the last nine months, having achieved the same feat at the PNC Championship in December last year.

Playing alongside his dad in the two-day, 36-hole competition which featured 20 major champions and their family members playing in a scramble format, the younger Woods hit his first ever hole-in-one on the par-three fourth hole.

The then-15-year-old was walking off the tee and didn’t initially realize that his ball had dropped in for eagle.

As the crowd roared, Charlie sheepishly asked: “Did it go in?”

Proud father Tiger was grinning ear to ear as they celebrated with a hug and a playful shove from the elder Woods.

“It was one of the highlights that we’ve ever had. We’re talking about earlier on the hole previous, he made his first eagle,” Tiger said at the time. “And now he just made his first hole-in-one. It was a magical two-hole stretch. I’m just so happy for him and for the enjoyment we had as a family.”

Charlie Woods has enjoyed a successful season in 2025, finishing tied-ninth at this month’s Junior PGA Championship, although that finish meant he narrowly missed out on automatic qualification to the Team USA squad for the upcoming Junior Ryder Cup. He was not selected with a captain’s pick.

