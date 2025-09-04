The NFL is finally back. Here are 5 things to know ahead of kickoff

By Andy Scholes, CNN

(CNN) — The NFL is back at long last, and we are going to be treated to 16 games over four days to start the season.

Here are five things to know heading into Week One. (And get to the end of the article for a fantasy tip that could help you win Week One!)

Super Bowl champs open the season vs. Cowboys and Friday night football

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to begin their title defense Thursday night when they host their NFC East rival, the Dallas Cowboys.

The Philly faithful will still have plenty to cheer about as they are bringing back pretty much all of the core from their championship team. And some extra good news for the Eagles: the so-called “tush push” was not banned, and they can continue to dominate short-yardage scenarios with Jalen Hurts and their powerful offensive line.

Hurts is extra happy for this matchup after the Cowboys shocked the NFL world by trading All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons last week to the Packers for two first-round picks and Kenny Clark. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said part of the reason they made the trade was to stop the run. Let’s see how they do against Saquon Barkley on opening night.

The second game of the NFL season will be just one night later, as the league returns to São Paulo, Brazil, for a second straight season. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

In last year’s Brazil game at Arena Corinthians, the field was very slick and drew much criticism from the Eagles and Packers. The NFL says it is aware of the problem and will make sure it does not happen this time.

The Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl favorites

Neither Hurts and the Eagles, nor Mahomes and the Chiefs, are the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season. Oddsmakers have Josh Allen and the Bills as the most likely to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

At some point the Bills’ luck has to change, right?

They are one of 12 NFL teams to have never won the Super Bowl, along with the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.

They just better hope they don’t run into the Chiefs. Allen is 0-4 against Mahomes in the playoffs. The Bills have a monster opener Sunday night at home against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Aaron Rodgers revenge game

Right out of the gate we get Aaron Rodgers, who is now the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, going up against his former team, the New York Jets. New York fans will likely not be giving Rodgers a warm welcome when he gets under center at MetLife Stadium. In his two seasons in New York the Jets went just 6-12 in games he played – and he spent much of the time injured.

Rodgers turns 42 in December. Here is the list of quarterbacks who have started 10 or more games in their age-42 season: Tom Brady.

That’s it.

Rodgers will need to stay healthy and find the fountain of youth if the Steelers are to realize their Super Bowl dreams.

The 49ers are fire and ice

History has told us one thing about the 49ers: They are either going to be really good or really bad. This is an amazing stat: Over the last 22 years, the Niners have either made at least the NFC Championship Game or not made the playoffs at all. They don’t mess around with any first- or second-round exits.

This season they are coming off a very disappointing 6-11 record. But the good news is that finish was good for last place in the NFC West, which means they get to play a last-place schedule this season. Expect a big bounce-back year from Brock Purdy and company, as they officially have the easiest schedule in the NFL.

They open at Seattle on Sunday.

Bengals yearn for hot start

No team needs to get off to a fast start more than the Cincinnati Bengals. Over the last three seasons they’ve started 0-2, and last season they started 0-3. For this reason, coach Zac Taylor had his starters playing more than usual during the preseason to get them ready for Week One against the Browns.

Joe Burrow and company have missed the playoffs the past two seasons. They will look to end the drought behind their high-powered offense.

Fantasy tip: Start Jerome Ford

Speaking of the Bengals … while their offense is good, their defense is expected to be one of the worst in the NFL. Browns running back Jerome Ford is rostered in about 70% of ESPN leagues. If he’s available, or if you already have him, start him against the Bengals.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.