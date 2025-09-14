Rookie Nick Kurtz hits stunning grand slam and longest MLB home run in more than two years

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — When Athletics rookie Nick Kurtz stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning on Saturday, he was in an uncharacteristic slump and 0-4 for the game. The bases were loaded and the A’s had a slender two-run lead over the Cincinnati Reds when Kurtz took his swing, crushing a 91.9mph fastball out to center field.

The ball left his bat at 114.6 mph (184.4 km/h) and sailed 493 feet for the longest home run in Major League Baseball since Shohei Ohtani hit one the same distance more than two years ago, a stunning grand slam that sealed an 11-5 victory for the A’s.

The list of records goes on. It was the longest grand slam and longest A’s homer since Statcast began tracking data in 2015 as well as the joint third-longest homer by a rookie under Statcast, behind only two from a certain Aaron Judge.

“I really can’t speak any more about Nick,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay told reporters after the game. “I don’t know if there’s words that can describe that at-bat.”

It was yet another impressive landmark for the 22-year-old slugger who has hit 31 homers so far this year and became the first MLB rookie ever to hit four home runs in a single game earlier this season.

Already, Kotsay is comparing the way Kurtz strikes a baseball to the way that Hall of Famers Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco did, albeit “in a different era,” Kotsay added, chuckling.

Such power comes from the explosive force Kurtz is able to leverage from his 6-foot-5 height, Kotsay added, per MLB.

“Once he hits the baseball, makes contact, it’s almost like he comes off the ground,” Kotsay said. “I think that’s what really has given Nick the power that he has.”

Elsewhere, the Milwaukee Brewers became the first team to secure their playoff spot after the New York Mets were defeated 3-2 by the Texas Rangers, meaning that the Brewers were guaranteed at least a National League wild card.

The Brewers celebrated in typical fashion, overcoming a five-run deficit to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-8 in 10 innings before enjoying a champagne toast.

