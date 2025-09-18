Minnesota Lynx advance to WNBA semifinals, Phoenix Mercury level first-round series against New York Liberty

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The Minnesota Lynx advanced to the semifinals of the WNBA Playoffs after defeating the Golden State Valkyries 75-74 in Game 2 of their first round series on Thursday.

Napheesa Collier made a go-ahead 18-foot shot with 1:24 left to go in the fourth quarter to cap off a spirited comeback from the top-seeded Lynx in California.

Minnesota had trailed by 17 points in the third quarter but, through a combination of tough shot-making and spirited defense, was able to claw its way back into the game.

Collier’s 24 points were key in the Lynx’s one-point victory in front of a raucous, sellout home crowd for the Valkyries as Minnesota sealed the best-of-three series triumph, 2-0.

After the game, Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve credited Golden State with making Game 2 a tough encounter, highlighting the fevered atmosphere inside Chase Center, but also acknowledged her team’s resilience for not getting overawed by the occasion.

“I mean I think you have to credit Golden State. I think they came with the appropriate bounce in their step. You can know it as the opposing team,” Reeve told reporters after the game. “You know exactly what you’re walking into. Sometimes, you can’t do anything about it. And I thought that was the case.

“I asked them not to quit. I asked them to keep doing what we were doing, get after it. I had mentioned to (Bridget Carleton) to start the third quarter exactly what we needed, more of an assassin mentality because Golden State has assassin mentalities. They’re going to shoot whether we’re on them or not.”

The Lynx will face either the Phoenix Mercury or the New York Liberty in the semifinals as they seek to bounce back from losing to the Liberty in the WNBA Finals last season.

Despite the defeat, it was an overwhelmingly successful debut season for the Valkyries as a franchise.

They were the first expansion team to reach the playoffs in their debut campaign, and head coach Natalie Nakase was recognized pre-game as the WNBA Coach of the Year after leading the team to a 23-21 record.

Mercury take it to Game 3

In Thursday’s earlier game, Phoenix leveled its first-round playoff series with the Liberty after dominating in Game 2, 86-60.

Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas each scored 15 points as the No. 4 seeded Mercury ensured the best-of-three series will go to a decisive Game 3.

It was a big bounce-back game for Sabally personally, who had shot a career-worst 2-of-17 in Game 1. A 15-0 run from the Mercury in the second quarter put them in the driving seat and although the defending champion Liberty attempted a comeback, it was not enough.

Thursday’s performance was an all-around team display from Phoenix, with Kahleah Copper and DeWanna Bonner both adding 14 points.

New York was handed a big boost before the game with Breanna Stewart able to suit up despite spraining her MCL in Game 1. However, the two-time WNBA MVP looked hampered by the injury, scoring just six points in 20 minutes on the court.

Game 3 will be played in Phoenix on Friday.

