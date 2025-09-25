Meet Clutch, Maple and Zayu, the cute mascots set to star at FIFA’s 2026 World Cup

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — The mascots for the 2026 World Cup have been unveiled with Clutch the Bald Eagle, Maple the Moose and Zayu the Jaguar representing the three host nations at next year’s tournament.

“Maple, Zayu and Clutch are full of joy, energy and the spirit of togetherness, just like the FIFA World Cup itself,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement released Thursday.

FIFA says the three mascots all represent part of their respective country’s culture.

“Maple the Moose was born to roam, journeying across all of Canada’s provinces and territories while connecting with people and embracing the country’s rich culture,” Thursday’s release said.

Zayu hails from southern Mexico’s jungles and represents the nation’s rich heritage.

“Zayu embraces Mexican culture through dance, food and tradition, uniting people across borders with passion. More than an athlete, Zayu is a symbol of cultural celebration and connection, carrying the heart of Mexico with pride.”

Flying over the United States, Clutch embraces “every culture, game and moment with boundless curiosity and optimism.”

The three mascots are also footballers in their own right.

Maple is the goalkeeper of the trio, Zayu is a striker known for their “exceptional ingenuity and agility”, with Clutch knitting it all together in midfield.

According to FIFA, the mascots are “coming together to symbolize unity, diversity and the shared passion for the beautiful game.”

The opening match of the 2026 World Cup is set to kick off in Mexico City at the Estadio Azteca on June 11, 2026. The final is scheduled to be played a little over a month later, near New York City, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

The final will include a halftime show for the very first time.

The schedule will consist of 104 matches, as the tournament has been expanded to include 48 national teams, up from 32.

