English soccer player Billy Vigar dies aged 21 after sustaining ‘significant brain injury’

(CNN) — Tributes have been pouring in for the former Arsenal soccer player Billy Vigar, who has passed away at the age of 21 after suffering a “significant brain injury” during a match last weekend, his club announced.

Chichester City, which plays in the seventh tier of English soccer, confirmed on Thursday that the striker had died following the incident in an Isthmian League fixture against Wingate and Finchley, a match that was subsequently suspended.

The injury was sustained when he reportedly collided with a wall near the pitch.

“After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put in an induced coma. On Tuesday he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday morning,” Billy’s family said in a statement via Chichester City.

“The responses to the original update show how much Billy was loved and thought of within the sport. His family are devastated that this has happened while he was playing the sport that he loved.”

Arsenal said it was “devastated by the shocking news” of its former academy player, who joined the North London club at 14 years of age before turning professional in 2022.

According to a tribute on the Arsenal website, Vigar was “quick, powerful and fiercely determined.”

The club added: “As well as his significant talent, Billy will always be remembered for his love of the game, pride at representing our football club – he once called the day he was spotted by our scouts as the ‘most important of his life’ – and a character beloved by teammates and coaches alike. Our deepest condolences go out to the Vigar family and his many friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Vigar also played for Derby County, Hastings United and Eastbourne Borough.

Chichester City’s next match scheduled for this Saturday against Lewes has been postponed, while the Isthmian League said that, as a mark of respect, a minute’s silence will be observed before all other matches and all players will wear black armbands.

England’s FA said it was “devastated” to learn of Billy Vigar’s passing, while Chichester paid its own emotional tribute to a player who had only joined the club in recent weeks.

“Rest in peace Billy. Forever in the hearts of all at Chichester City Football Club.”

