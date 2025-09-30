Boxer Terence Crawford held at gunpoint during traffic stop, police say

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Renowned boxing champion Terence “Bud” Crawford was ordered out of his vehicle at gunpoint and given a citation for reckless driving, police said, just hours after a victory parade in his honor in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

According to a press release from Omaha police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning and has prompted an internal affairs investigation.

On Saturday, Crawford had attended a celebratory parade in Omaha to mark his victory over Canelo Álvarez earlier this month, which saw him crowned the undisputed world super middleweight champion.

Footage that has been widely circulated on social media apparently shows Crawford getting out of a car at gunpoint during a traffic stop.

“While speaking with the driver, an officer observed a firearm on the driver’s side floorboard,” said the police press release. “For safety, all four occupants were ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

“The driver was later identified as Mr. Crawford upon verification of his driver’s license and was issued a citation for reckless driving. One passenger, a member of Mr. Crawford’s security team, was also found to be carrying a legal firearm.

“Police have confirmed that all occupants are legally permitted to carry firearms. A police supervisor and lieutenant responded to the scene at Mr. Crawford’s request.”

CNN Sports has contacted Crawford for comment. According to the Associated Press, he declined to comment via his spokeswoman.

On Sunday, Omaha mayor John Ewing said that he had spoken personally to Crawford about the traffic stop.

“I acknowledge the seriousness of what occurred and how trust between law enforcement and our community is important and shows the need to be continuously vigilant about building relationships,” Ewing added.

“Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has pledged an internal investigation, which I support and want to be full and thorough. We will gather all the facts and be transparent with the public about our findings.

“Understand that my heart dropped in learning of this end to an otherwise wonderful day and evening celebrating our city’s world boxing champion … Omaha needs to remember this important day as a good one while we seek answers to how it ended. Meanwhile, we must ensure that every resident, no matter who they are, feels safe and respected in Omaha.”

With his victory over Álvarez in Las Vegas, Crawford unified a weight division for the third time in his career. He has a 42-0 professional record with 31 knockouts and is considered to be one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers of all time.

