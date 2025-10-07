What we know about the case involving Kyren Lacy after Louisiana State Police release more information on fatal crash

By Ben Church, Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — In April, former Louisiana State University (LSU) prospect Kyren Lacy died from an apparent “self-inflicted gunshot wound” following a police pursuit in Texas, according to local authorities.

The incident came days before Lacy was due in court after being charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle during a police pursuit and accident in December.

New surveillance video released by Lacy’s attorney last week suggested the rising star was driving far behind the accident that resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man and questions have now been sparked about the validity of the initial charge.

In the wake of that new evidence, state police have published their own video of the incident in a bid for full transparency.

Here is everything we currently know about the case.

What were the ongoing charges he was facing

At the time of his death, Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle after police said he caused a December 17 car accident in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana.

The incident resulted in 78-year-old Herman Hall being killed and two other people being injured.

Lacy later turned himself in and was later released on $151,000 bail on January 12, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office’s online records.

According to a January police news release, Lacy was behind the wheel of a 2023 Dodge Charger, driving “recklessly” and illegally passing other vehicles while driving at a “high rate of speed.” He is accused of “crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated No-Passing Zone.”

The police stated that Lacy’s actions caused the driver coming from the other direction to swerve over the centerline to avoid impact with the Charger. That car then “collided head-on” with another vehicle.

Lacy’s attorney disagrees

However, Lacy’s attorney last week showed evidence that suggested the former wide receiver was way behind the accident at time of impact.

Speaking over a surveillance video that caught the collision, attorney Matt Ory told TV station HTV10 that Lacy’s car was so far behind the accident that it was not even visible in the video.

“We know from data that Kyren Lacy did in fact pass four cars, there’s no disputing that. Further north, Kyren Lacy passed four cars,” Ory said, per Reuters.

“However, he was back in his lane of travel, 92.3 yards – back in his lane – behind (the car occupying the man killed in the crash).

“He’s 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. Key word, behind the vehicles. That is not how this story was ever painted. Never.”

Just two days before his scheduled grand jury appearance, Lacy was found dead.

New evidence

The new evidence has raised questions around the investigation that led to Lacy’s charges, which some say changed the course of his life – former NFL star Ryan Clark stated Lacy was “innocent” on ESPN’s coverage of Monday Night Football, adding that he “died having to live with the guilt.”

Lacy’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, said in January the facts of the case “will ultimately demonstrate the truth, but we respect the need for a full and thorough investigation.”

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill recently declared an investigation into the initial handling of the accident.

“I have been in touch with Louisiana State Police about independently reviewing all the witness statements and evidence in this case,” Murrill said in a statement Monday, according to local media.

In the wake of the new evidence, Louisiana State Police (LSP) released a statement, full crash report, eyewitness statements, and additional video evidence Tuesday “as part of our commitment to transparency” from the December crash.

“This incident resulted in numerous injuries and loss of life. All those involved and their loved ones deserve a comprehensive investigation based on all available evidence,” LSP said.

“The Louisiana State Police is committed to providing a thorough and objective investigation grounded in science and supported by facts. LSP relied on proven methods from forensic analysis, crash reconstructions, and comprehensive evidence review to uncover the full truth.

“While we recognize that external narratives may arise, often based on selective information, we urge the public to rely on the full body of facts.”

Who was Kyren Lacy?

The Thibodaux, Louisiana, native played the last three seasons with the LSU Tigers after transferring from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

He was considered a rising star in the sport, and his future as a wide receiver looked to be heading towards the NFL.

In 39 games at LSU, Lacy caught 112 passes for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns with the Tigers.

In December last year, Lacy posted on X that he was declaring for the 2025 NFL draft.

How did Lacy die?

Lacy died in April having suffered what local authorities called a “self-inflicted gunshot wound” following a police chase in Texas. He was 24.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Constable’s Office responded to a weapons disturbance call earlier in the night where Lacy and a family member were involved in a verbal argument.

Lacy discharged a firearm into the ground, according to a release from the sheriff’s office, and left the scene in a vehicle before authorities arrived.

When Lacy was later spotted by police, authorities said he “fled” an attempted traffic stop “and a vehicle pursuit took place spanning several miles.” It ended when Lacy’s vehicle crashed.

The sheriff’s office said when authorities tried to remove him from the vehicle to arrest him, they found he had suffered an apparent “self-inflicted gunshot wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

