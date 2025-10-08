The home run of destiny: How a Seattle Mariners fan manifested Cal Raleigh’s moonshot

By Thomas Schlachter, Don Riddell, CNN

(CNN) — The practice of manifestation has surged in popularity over recent years with the ritual becoming a part of daily routines for millions around the world.

But does the power of speaking things into existence translate to the ever-unpredictable world of sport? For Seattle Mariners fan Jameson Turner, it certainly seems that way.

In the top of the ninth at Comerica Park, the stars seemed to align, and Turner found himself holding star catcher Cal Raleigh’s latest home run ball. But just how did destiny arrive in Detroit?

‘He’s got to hit my home run right now’

When Turner arrived at the home of the Tigers for his beloved Mariners’ postseason matchup against Detroit, he was sporting a unique, customized t-shirt.

Emblazoned across his Mariners teal shirt were the words ‘DUMP 61 HERE’ in honor of Big Dumper’s franchise record-breaking 60 home run season.

And, as if by fate, the man affectionately nicknamed for his prodigious posterior duly obliged – hitting home run No. 61 straight at Turner.

“I didn’t believe there was any chance at all,” Turner told CNN Wednesday on the likelihood of claiming a Raleigh deep ball.

“My friends were like, ‘well, if you manifest it, it could happen’.”

And just before Raleigh went up to hit in the top of the ninth inning, Turner did just that.

“This was definitely gonna be his last at bat and I leaned over to the Tigers fan that was sitting next to me and told her, ‘this is it’,” Turner explained.

“He’s got to hit my home run right now, and I don’t think she even knew who Cal Raleigh was, but I said, ‘this is what I’m here for’. So, I stood up and waved at him and the ball came right at me. I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

Raleigh crunched the pitch from Brenan Hanifee to left center field and in a sea of Tigers fans in bright orange postseason t-shirts, the home run somehow picked out Turner.

The ball landed in the Mariners’ bullpen, took one hop out and arrived in Turner’s mitt. The Seattle fan then took off his t-shirt to unveil an updated ‘DUMP 62 HERE’ top.

And if the story needed any more of fate’s influence, Turner happened to find his seats by accident.

“That was just pure luck,” Turner said of how he ended up in the perfect spot.

“I booked the ticket just the day before the game and I was looking for a front row seat in the outfield. I would have preferred right field, but there wasn’t anything available that I could find, so I settled for the left center.

“I thought he’s gonna have to hit a home run of a lifetime if he’s batting left-handed to get it out there and somehow the miracle happened.”

The now-viral ‘DUMP 61 HERE’ shirt will be heading to the Mariners archives in Seattle, Turner also revealed.

As for the home run ball, that’s staying with Turner. The Mariners fan graciously volunteered to return it to Raleigh, but the Big Dumper turned down the offer.

“He gave me a signed ball along with a signed bat and told me to go ahead and keep the ball.”

And for Turner, this means more than just one home run ball.

“I remember Ichiro [Suzuki] being a phenomenon in Seattle, and he was my mom’s favorite player. She said that he reminded her of me.

“She passed away a few years back and I always think about her and Ichiro and then now with seeing Cal [Raleigh] come up, he reminds me of just like, what a phenomenon Ichiro was, and I just embrace that, and I can’t believe how great he is.”

Maybe Turner will manifest the Mariners’ first World Series title in franchise history next.

Seattle lost Wednesday’s Game 4 as Detroit leveled the best-of-five ALDS series. The all-important deciding Game 5 takes place on Friday at T-Mobile Park.

