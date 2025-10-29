Michael Jordan disapproves of ‘load management’ in today’s basketball and 3 things you missed from Tuesday’s NBA action

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — If there’s anyone who knows what it takes to win, it’s Michael Jordan.

Arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, Jordan won six NBA championships and five MVP awards during his storied spell with the Chicago Bulls.

But looking at today’s landscape, Jordan isn’t overjoyed by the current trend of players missing games in order to protect their bodies.

Speaking on Tuesday’s segment of “MJ: Insights to Excellence” on NBC, Jordan was asked for his opinion on “load management,” which is when a healthy player strategically misses a game in order to avoid injuries or prevent fatigue.

“Well, it shouldn’t be needed, first and foremost,” Jordan said. “I never wanted to miss a game because it was an opportunity to prove. It was something that I felt like the fans are there that watch me play. I want to impress that guy way up on top who probably worked his (butt) off to get a ticket or to get money to buy the ticket.”

Jordan highlighted his iconic “Flu Game” in the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz as an example of him going to extreme lengths to ensure he was on the court.

Despite suffering apparent flu-like symptoms the night before and during the game, Jordan – through sheer strength of will and determination – scored 38 points to help his Chicago Bulls win 90-88 in Game 5 and put his Bulls one game away from the NBA title.

“I was going to find a way to get out there, even if I was a decoy,” the 62-year-old said. “Well, once I got out there, you never know how – pushing yourself – you never know what happens, right?

“Next thing you know, the emotions, the situation, the need of the team. All those things catapulted me to: ‘I’m going to gut this thing out.’”

The league has gone to lengths to incentivize players to appear in as many games as possible during a season, including introducing criteria which disqualifies them from end-of-season awards if they don’t feature in enough games.

Thunder stay unbeaten in title defense

Around the league, there were five games played on Tuesday night, including the defending champions taking the floor to continue their lightning start to their title defense.

The Oklahoma City Thunder stayed undefeated with a 107-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings at Paycom Center.

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder with 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks, while Aaron Wiggins and Ajay Mitchell both added 18 points.

The Kings, who slip to 1-3 with the loss, led at halftime and even held a seven-point advantage in the fourth quarter.

But some key buckets down the stretch from Oklahoma City put the champs in front with just 2:33 left in the game as they improve to 5-0 and continue to show why they’re still the team to beat in the NBA this season.

Antetokounmpo outduels Brunson in potential East playoff preview

The Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks have been two of the Eastern Conference’s heavyweights in recent years, and Tuesday’s clash showed why they could be set for a playoff meeting later in the season.

The two met at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and the two stars on display – Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks and Jalen Brunson of the Knicks – shone brightly.

Antetokounmpo had 37 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two blocks while Brunson had 36 points on 56% shooting from the field as Milwaukee erased a 12-point halftime deficit to win 121-111.

It was a noteworthy victory for the Bucks who have struggled recently against the Knicks; New York had beaten Milwaukee five straight times before Tuesday.

After the game, the “Greek Freak” spoke about how meaningful the victory was as his Bucks improved to 3-1.

“For sure, it was a lot extra,” Antetokounmpo told reporters. “They swept us last year. They swept us. They were better than us last year. We didn’t make it tough on them. It was very easy. As a leader of this team, I remember. I don’t forget things.”

Milwaukee’s fourth quarter comeback came after a scary moment for the Knicks when Brunson appeared to injure his groin when scrambling for a loose ball.

He remained in the game but moved gingerly and, just seconds later, he fell backwards in clear pain, causing a turnover which Antetokounmpo turned into a dunk at the other end to level the score.

Brunson played out the loss, but his injury status is uncertain.

Warriors beat Clippers with defensive masterclass

The Golden State Warriors have begun the new season strongly and kept it rolling with a convincing 98-79 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors leaned on their stifling defense for the victory, holding the Clippers to 36.6% shooting from the floor and 18.2% from beyond the arc; Draymond Green had three steals and Steph Curry had two.

With that defensive structure providing a platform, Golden State’s stars performed on the offensive end, with Jimmy Butler pouring in 21 points and Curry adding 19.

“Challenging every shot, keeping them off the free throw line,” Butler said of the team’s defensive effort. “It always helps to make shots so we can get back in transition.

“Guys are confident, happy, playing some great basketball.”

Before Tuesday, the Warriors had lost their last seven games to the Clippers. They improve to 4-1 with the win while the Clippers fall to 2-2.

In the victory, Butler surpassed the 16,000-point mark in the NBA, doing so in his 15th season in the league.

