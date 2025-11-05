Alex Ovechkin becomes first player to score 900 career goals in NHL history

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Alex Ovechkin is no stranger to making history.

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has been swimming in uncharted waters for a little under a year and on Wednesday, he finally found land – in the 900 goal club.

The 40-year-old Russian became the first player to reach the mark in the Washington Capitals’ game against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Just over two minutes into the second period, Ovechkin backhanded a rebound off Blues goalie Jordan Binnington for his milestone goal.

As the arena goal horn blared and the fans went berserk, Ovechkin swung his arms into the air and collided with the boards as his teammates cleared the bench to celebrate with him.

While the celebration didn’t match the ones that followed after Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s career record with his 895th goal in April, the team’s mascot, Slapshot, held up a big sign with “900” written on it along with confetti.

After the goal, the TNT broadcast showed Binnington apparently stuffing the milestone puck into his hockey pants but an official confronted him. Binnington would give the puck to the linesman. The 32-year-old allowed two more goals in the period before being pulled out of the game by Blues head coach Jim Montgomery for backup goalie Joel Hofer.

Ovechkin told reporters after the game that he often thought about the feat when recanting on being asked about it by someone in a conversation.

“Of course, it’s a huge number. No one ever did it in NHL history,” Ovechkin said. “To be the first player, its a special moment. So, its nice that it’s over and it’s nice to get it at home so the fans and family can be here and yeah, its pretty cool.”

Ovechkin downplayed the notion that a “weight from his shoulders” had been lifted upon achieving the miletone.

“I just try to play the game, try to do best as I can. 13 or 14 games, you got plenty of games left. Of course you are going to score one goal, maybe an empty net or whatever. But yeah, its nice to get it done,” he added.

Coming into his 21st season in the league, Ovechkin needed three goals to become the inaugural member of the 900 club.

He has played all of his NHL seasons with Washington, leading the team to its only Stanley Cup win in 2018. Earlier this year, he joined Gordie Howe as the only NHL players in history to rack up 20 goals in 20 straight seasons.

Ovechkin has also amassed nine seasons of 50+ goals – including a career-high 65 in 2007-08 –been named an All-Star 13 times, league MVP three times, and in 2017 was honored as one of the best 100 NHL players of all time.

A year later, he lifted the Stanley Cup for the first time as the Capitals dispatched the expansion Las Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

After last season, Ovechkin was noncommittal if this year would be his last in the league.

“To be honest with you, I haven’t thought about it yet. But we’ll see what’s going to happen. Obviously, I’m going to do my best to be able to do well next year and … we’ll see,” he said following the team’s elimination in the playoffs.

During Wednesday’s postgame press conference, Ovechkin reiterated there are a lot of games left in the season and “we will see what will happen.”

Ovechkin now has eight points on the year despite the Capitals’ disappointing start to the 2025-2026 campaign. Washinton went on to win 6-1 to move up in the Metropolitan Division standings.

The Capitals said they will honor Ovechkin prior to the team’s home game against the Winnipeg Jets on November 26.

This story has been updated with additional information.

