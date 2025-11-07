Jaron Ennis: How Philadelphia’s latest champ is priming himself for boxing greatness

By Aleks Klosok, Darren Lewis, CNN

(CNN) — He’s been described as boxing’s next superstar: A national champion at the amateur level, his record since turning professional in 2016 reads like an unblemished tour de force.

Undefeated in 36 fights with 35 wins – 31 by way of knockout – he’s a world champion with eyes on bigger opponents and prizes.

American Jaron Ennis is already making waves in his sport and his message is clear: The sky is the limit and there’s no stopping him.

“I feel like I can achieve whatever I want to achieve,” he tells CNN Sports, exuding confidence and a laser-like focus. “I want to be a mega superstar … I want the world to see my skills, my ability, my talent (and to be) the best in the world.

“I want to go down as a historic, undefeated champion – undefeated legend.”

‘They showed me the way’

The building blocks of the 28-year-old’s meteoric rise up the ranks have been forged on the canvases and ropes of the family-run business in Philadelphia.

At the top of the pyramid, Derek “Bozy” Ennis, Jaron’s father and trainer.

A former fighter himself, his “Bozy’s Dungeon” gym became a second childhood home for Jaron.

“My Dad had me in the gym (as a baby) in a jumper… I couldn’t even walk!” he cheerily says. The younger Ennis recalls witnessing from an early age the discipline and determination required to compete at the highest level.

Another integral figure also looms large in the family setup: the quiet, humbling voice of assurance, his mother, Sharon Ennis.

The fuel behind his resilience, the practical supporter of his dreams, and the instigator of Jaron’s nickname, “Boots.”

“My mom originally named me ‘Boops,’” he explains.

“When I was in the gym, everybody thought my dad was saying ‘Boots’ like the shoes, so we just kept in there and stuck, stuck with it.”

A lot of support also comes from brothers Derek “Pooh” and Farah, both professional fighters who, while never having competed for world titles, set the benchmark for their aspiring younger sibling.

“They showed me the way. They showed me what to do and what not to do, and now I’m taking it to the next level … That’s why I’m here for it.”

Trailblazing cutwoman

And while the family unit has been integral to shaping the Jaron “Boots” Ennis of today, so too has been the trust of a trailblazing cutwoman – Trish Kuller.

Formerly working in the emergency room at Philly’s Nazareth Hospital, Kuller’s journey into boxing coincided with that of her son, Quadir Albright, who took up the sport in 2016.

Her first bout in June 2021 – working her son’s corner in his pro debut – was the beginning of something bigger.

The single mother, who took up the role to help her son financially, has become the go-to for several elite fighters, including Ennis.

Ennis used to hire a cutman from California to work his corner but decided to give her a shot three years ago.

“I just want to be different,” he says proudly. “At first, it was kind of different because they’ve never really seen a female in the corner, but she never got negative feedback.

“I’m starting to see more females being in guys’ corners as cutwomen or wrapping the guys’ hands.

“I think she’s very inspirational to other females just trying to get into the boxing game … It’s great for her. She’s getting recognized as a top cutwoman and people are showing love to her.”

Inspired by Mayweather and Tyson

Kuller witnessed Ennis’ dazzling debut in the 154-pound, super welterweight division earlier this month.

Despite the step up in weight, boxing’s brightest young star continued where he left off in the welterweight division.

Ennis needed less than two minutes to secure a first-round stoppage against challenger Uisma Lima in Philly’s Wells Fargo Center to claim the WBA interim super-welterweight title.

“I can box. I can bang if I have to. I got defense. I could do it all!” he professes to CNN Sports.

“I’m like a variety pack bag of chips. The box that you get out of the market. Whatever kind of flavor you want, I can give it to you!”

The combination of intelligence, agility and strength is a potent one, drawing on the qualities of two of his fighting inspirations – Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson.

“When Floyd went from ‘Pretty Boy’ to ‘Money Mayweather,’ he went from being a seek-and-destroyer guy to using his brain and being smarter,” Ennis says. “He picked his opponents apart. He’s got a great ring IQ and he always found a way to make it easy as possible.

“Mike Tyson will get you out of there in 30 seconds! Who doesn’t love a knockout, a quick knockout?”

The debate over whether Ennis can become the pound-for-pound best in the sport has begun and will only grow as his profile continues to grow in the sport.

American Terence Crawford – 10 years Ennis’ senior and with whom comparisons have been drawn – is arguably at the top of that tree following his recent victory against Canelo Álvarez.

It was a victory that saw him become the undisputed super middleweight champion and the first male boxer in history to unify three divisions.

Ennis, though, is now seeking a statement win to underline his credentials and continue his upward trajectory.

Superfight on the horizon?

As it stands, the boxing card for 2026 is lacking a superfight showdown of real gusto to catch the eyes of fans and casuals.

That, though, could be about to change.

Ennis’ super welterweight victory has thrown the door open to a possible long-awaited clash with WBC interim champion Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Ortiz will take to the ring to defend his title against Erickson Lubin on November 8, and barring a surprise defeat, victory for the American would set the wheels in motion for a marquee encounter against Ennis.

Already dubbed by Ennis’ promoter Eddie Hearn as “one of the best fights to be made in American boxing,” it’s an enticing prospect with two undefeated fighters, contrasting fighting styles and with a potential win being the catalyst for either of them to catapult to global stardom.

While his feats may have already tempted some to call him “Captain America,” Ennis knows that keeping his boots on the ground will be the ultimate fuel for future success.

“As long as you’re being yourself, being humble and not getting too big-headed, your mind, your body and soul is going to be on the right path.

“That’s my goal. That’s how I want to be. I want to stay on the right path.”

