The latest chapter of the ‘Sincaraz’ rivalry in Turin brings curtain down on year of dominance

Turin, Italy (CNN) — What happens when the unstoppable force meets an immovable object?

Both are equally powerful, deemed indestructible and when they do meet, the laws of physics are pushed to their limits.

For two years now, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have been those dominant entities in tennis, redefining the boundaries of the game, carving up the Grand Slams between them and rewriting the record books.

It’s apt then that in a year of fine margins, thrilling encounters and breathtaking athleticism, the gripping “Sincaraz” narrative boils down to one final chapter.

The setting? Turin. The tournament? Nitto ATP Finals. The prize? To be crowned the year-end world number one.

The stakes couldn’t be higher.

Dominant duo

Just as in 2024, the seemingly inseparable duo have swept all four Grand Slam titles in 2025 with each encounter proving more tantalising than the last.

After Sinner defended his Australian Open title in January – his final tournament before serving a suspension for failing two doping tests – what followed was a trilogy of finals of epic proportions.

A French Open for the ages saw Alcaraz prevail, a month later the Italian showed remarkable resilience to bounce back and claim his maiden Wimbledon crown before the Spaniard produced a stunning display to secure a second US Open.

Ten majors so far between them – six to Alcaraz; four to Sinner – leaving the rest of the tour reeling by a considerable margin.

Still only 22 and 24, respectively, and scarily with still room to improve, the rivalry is set to endure.

But is that how they see it?

“I think the word rivalry takes on the professional part, in the tennis side,” Alcaraz told CNN Sports.

“We’re trying to find the weaknesses from each other on court but then when we shake hands and we are off the court, we’re totally different.

“We sometimes forgot about the rivalry we were getting on tour and we became persons and that’s what it means, the word rivalry.”

‘I’m seeing him more than my mom’

That mutual humility, respect and admiration on and off the court has been ever present since their first meeting as teenagers in Alcaraz’s professional debut in 2019.

While their on-court showdowns – characterized by breathtaking rallies and heavy hitting – have left audiences on the edge of their seats, off-court their ever-growing friendship has equally captivated fans around the world.

The duo took to the court for a practice session last week ahead of the main draw, which drew thousands of viewers to the tournament’s live stream.

A post-practice selfie shortly followed, racking up plenty of social media attention.

“When you practice together, see each other in the locker then it’s natural that you get to know each other better and better,” Sinner said of their burgeoning friendship.

“You talk about family and life in general, sharing also some personal stuff.

“I don’t think it’s changed. It just has become better because we know each other better.”

“I said in the summer, I’m seeing him more than, than my mom actually. … I never get tired of seeing him,” Alcaraz jokes.

Race to the top

For this week, at least, that friendship will have to take a back seat as the two vie for the both the season-ending title and honor of finishing 2025 as the tour’s top-ranked player.

Sinner may have taken the bragging rights last year – claiming both in a sensational 2024 – but this time around it’s advantage Alcaraz.

The Spaniard – who ended the year top of the tree in 2022 – currently holds a slender lead over his rival in the rankings.

He knows that reaching the final with at least one round-robin win or sweeping his round-robin matches will guarantee that award for a second time.

The Spaniard is firmly on course for that quest, having defeated Australia’s Alex de Minaur on Sunday in his opening match of the tournament.

Lifting the title in Turin would bring with it differing sets of emotions for the two.

For Alcaraz, a first Nitto ATP Finals trophy would cap off what he deems to be his best year to date, having won eight titles this season alone.

“I can’t hide the results. It’s my best year so far without a doubt in terms of level, in terms of consistency” he acknowledges.

“I saw myself grow up a lot since the last year to understand some situations, to realize what I have to do to get to know myself even more and what I need off the court.

“I think it is a general situation on and off the court which made this year my best.”

Separated by a hair’s breadth

Sinner meanwhile goes into Turin on a scintillating indoor winning streak having recently brushed aside Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime to win his maiden Paris Masters title.

Whilst his powerful, pinpoint ball placement and supremacy on indoor courts makes him a strong favourite to reclaim his respective crowns, the Italian is aware of the threat posed by his nearest challenger and the expectation to deliver again in front of his supporters.

“There is for sure this extra motivation and some pressure so it’s a privilege to be in this position,” he says.

“It’s something great to finish the year with a win and with an incredible big trophy but you also don’t have to forget how the season went and everything we both have done for the two years, and it has been again a great year.”

So where, if anywhere, will an advantage be gained?

Perhaps, the secret weapon, could be Alcaraz’s latest bold statement: A dashing black and white haircut.

Looking the part of a comic book hero capable of backing it up with his superhuman skills, the Spaniard hair is in its third incarnation since his initial buzzcut caused a stir at the US Open.

Since then, it’s evolved into platinum blonde and now colors – as Sinner remarked – aptly resembling Turin’s powerhouse football team, Juventus.

“My team are scared about it next year,” the Spaniard says smiling.

“This year has been really good with the changes.

“If something works, why should I change it?”

