New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd shot early Sunday, source says

By Jacob Lev, Gloria Pazmino, CNN

(CNN) — New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was shot outside a New York City restaurant early Sunday morning, according to a law enforcement source briefed on the situation.

The source said the Boyd was shot in the stomach and later was rushed to Bellevue Hospital.

Earlier on Sunday, the New York Police Department told CNN, a 29-year-old male was in “critical but stable condition” after being transported to the hospital. The police did not mention Boyd’s name.

The Jets said in a statement to CNN, they were “aware of the situation” involving Boyd.

The team added they will have “no further comment at this time.”

According to the source, the incident happened around 2 a.m. ET outside of a restaurant on 38th Street, near 7th Avenue after a dispute escalated and two shots were fired.

No arrests have been made and the incident is currently being investigated.

The law enforcement source said the shooter fled the scene in a vehicle.

CNN has reached out to Boyd’s agent for comment.

The New York Post was first to report on the situation.

Boyd was drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas by the Minnesota Vikings. He has also played for the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans before signing with the Jets this past offseason.

In August, Boyd was placed on the injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

