LeBron James begins season No. 23, marking longest career in NBA history

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — As Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James took to the court at Crypto.com Arena Tuesday night to begin his 23rd season in the NBA, the 40-year-old added yet another record to his illustrious resumé – the longest career in the league’s history.

Prior to Tuesday, James shared the accolade with Vince Carter, who played 22 NBA seasons from 1998 to 2000.

Sporting his famed No. 23 jersey, James was on the hardwood for the opening tip against the Utah Jazz.

The public address announcer in the arena announced James’ achievement to a short ovation from the Lakers’ faithful. The future Hall of Famer acknowledged the crowd with a wave.

The Lakers got off to a slow start, trailing by as many as 11 points in the first quarter.

The 21-time All-Star was subbed out of the game midway through the first quarter for a rest as the Lakers plan to ease him back into action.

“My lungs feel like a newborn baby,” James said to reporters after practice on Monday. “That’s the most important thing: I’ve got to get my lungs back up to a grown man.

James is still looking for his first points of the season. He’s missed a three-point attempt so far and contributed two assists and grabbed one rebound through one quarter of play as the Lakers trailed 36-27.

James missed the Lakers’ first 14 games of the 2025-26 campaign due to sciatica – a nerve issue causing pain that originates in the spine and radiates down the back of the leg.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer returned to Lakers’ practice this week after being absent from the team since the opening of training camp in early October due to what head coach JJ Redick said is a nerve irritation in his glute.

Retirement rumors swirled around James over the course of the past year, but in June, the four-time league MVP reportedly picked up his $52.6 million option to return for an eighth season with the Lakers.

Last year, playing in his record-tying 22nd season, James continued to display astounding productivity, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists while appearing in 70 games.

James had scored a record 42,184 regular-season points and 50,473 with the regular season and playoffs combined ahead of Tuesday night’s debut.

The Akron, Ohio, native entered the NBA to much fanfare as an 18-year-old after being selected No. 1 in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He turns 41 in December.

CNN’s Jacob Lev contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.