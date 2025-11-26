Why the Green Bay Packers quarterback loves Toyotathon

By Coy Wire, CNN

(CNN) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love gets in a groove around the holidays. In fact, you might say the numbers he puts up go into overdrive.

Fans noticed his stats the last two years during Toyotathons – the Japanese automaker’s annual holiday sales push that runs from mid-November through January 5 – are mind-boggling: 28 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

His stats in non-Toytotathon games: 29 touchdowns, 20 interceptions.

Love has embraced fans’ theories. He, Toyota and Panini turned the fan theory into a fun promotion – 250 trading cards embedded with a piece of Love-worn Christmas sweater in it. It’s got his stats on the back and everything.

Love posted this message on Instagram: “Toyotathon is upon us,” perhaps putting the rest of the league on notice.

He said at a recent open-locker session: “I just think it’s something that’s cool. Obviously, the fans kind of took it and ran with it, and made it a thing. It’s definitely interesting. If you look at the stats and things like that – for everybody on our offense – you know, I think we start to get in a better groove. We start to get in that rhythm of making plays.”

Toyotathon is officially on and Packers fans are certainly hoping this trend continues. The Pack have a key stretch of games coming up, especially this week against one of their division rivals, the Detroit Lions, on Thanksgiving Day.

