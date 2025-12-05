Here are the groups for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

By CNN Sports staff

(CNN) — The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw has wrapped and we now know all of the groups for arguably the biggest sporting event on the planet.

Can the US men’s national team go on a deep run in this year’s tournament? Will pre-tournament favorite Spain win its second ever World Cup? How far will Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi go in what is likely their final time on international soccer’s biggest stage?

Have a look and see who your team will play in the opening stages of the tournament:

Group A

Mexico (co-host)

South Africa

South Korea

Winner of European Playoff D (Denmark, North Macedonia, Republic of Ireland or Czech Republic)

Group B

Canada (co-host)

Winner of European Playoff A (Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Qatar

Switzerland

Group C

Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland

Group D

United States (co-host)

Paraguay

Australia

Winner of European Playoff C (Slovakia, Kosovo, Turkey or Romania)

Group E

Germany

Curaçao

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

Group F

Netherlands

Japan

Winner of European Playoff B (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland or Albania)

Tunisia

Group G

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

Group H

Spain

Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

Group I

France

Senegal

Winner of FIFA Playoff 2 (Bolivia, Suriname or Iraq)

Norway

Group J

Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan

Group K

Portugal

Winner of FIFA Playoff 1 (New Caledonia, Jamaica or DR Congo)

Uzbekistan

Colombia

Group L

England

Croatia

Ghana

Panama

